MICHAELA'S FLUENT APHASIA to be Presented at the McClintock Theatre This Month

Michaela's Fluent Aphasia is a new play by rising star and final-year MFA scholarship student, Christina Carrafiell, directed by renowned actor/director John DeMita.

Apr. 03, 2023  

Michaela's Fluent Aphasia is a new play by rising star and final-year MFA scholarship student, Christina Carrafiell, directed by renowned actor/director John DeMita. It is a hauntingly beautiful and poetic piece, about a woman who loses the ability to speak following brain tumor surgery:

Michaela, a young woman with a fatal brain tumor, is persuaded to take the plunge and have risky surgery. It saves her life but leaves her with a condition that strips her of her ability to use language: Fluent Aphasia. She manages to piece her world back together and learns to express herself again, but will she be able to keep hold of her loved ones, or her sense of self?

The play will be debuting at the McClintock Theatre on the USC campus on the following dates:

Thursday, April 20, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 22, at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25, at 7:30 p.m.

Running time approx 75 minutes.

Tickets $17.00

Ticket link here!

Christina Carrafiell is a British-American playwright. Her first play, A Fragile Lift, was performed to sell-out audiences at the Chelsea Theatre in London when she was just 17. It was then selected for a run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, with Scottish newspapers calling it "original" and "impressive" (The Scotsman).

Christina continued writing as an undergrad at Yale, where she was featured in Zack Calhoon's celebrated 'people you should know' blog. She then won a scholarship to do an MFA in Playwriting at USC School of Dramatic Arts, where she is currently in her third and final year. Her TV script Surfer Girl reached the quarter finals of the 2021 WeScreenplay TV Writing Competition.




MICHAELA'S FLUENT APHASIA to be Presented at the McClintock Theatre This Month

April 3, 2023

Michaela's Fluent Aphasia will be debuting at the McClintock Theatre on the USC campus this month.
