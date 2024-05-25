ME, MYSELF, AND WHY (AM I HERE)? Starts Next Month at Broadwater Main Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Me, Myself, and Why (Am I Here?), a Hollywood Fringe Festival selection written, produced, and performed by Maria Margaret Wilson and directed by Caroline Sweet, will play Broadwater Main Stage (1076 Lillian Way, Hollywood, CA 90038).

Preview on Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Regular performances on Tuesday, June 18 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 22 at 9:00 p.m. Admission is $15.

The estimated running time is one hour. Adult themes, some profanity. Suggested for audiences age 18 to adult.

How does one move forward after being confronted with their true self?

As the approach of middle age looms large over Maria's head, she confronts the characters (nay, "baggage") that have shaped her path to date in this not-quite-one-woman show that you'll have to see to believe.

Maria Margaret Wilson is the writer and principal performer. Originally from New Jersey, she graduated from Rowan University and went to Chicago to train at Second City Conservatory before moving to Los Angeles. A Fringe veteran, she won the Encore Producers Award for starring in and co-writing the comedy Lady Farts. She has also written, directed, produced, and acted in several short comedy films.

Caroline Sweet directs Me, Myself, and Why (Am I Here?). She brings her experience and training in improv and sketch to this project. She is also a producer, writer, and actor.

Come to the Broadwater Main Stage and watch a 38-year-old woman have an existential crisis, live!

