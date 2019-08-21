MAGIC MONDAY Extended Through September 30 At Santa Monica Playhouse

Magic Monday - The magic continues at the Santa Monica Playhouse as the smash hit Magic Monday extends through September 30. Hosted by lifetime member of the Magic Castle and actor Albie Selznick, this magical show presents a new and different lineup of world-class, award-winning magicians and outstanding variety acts each week.

See the best magicians in the world without the hassle of special passes, drink minimums and costly admission to similar venues in an intimate house that affords audience participation, up-close viewing and a sense of being part of the action. Get ready for an unforgettable season of show-stopping feats - including sleight of hand, interactive parlor magic and mind-blowing illusions.

Hosted by Albie Selznick (lifetime member of the Magic Castle, creator/performer of hit theatrical magic show Smoke and Mirrors, numerous acting credits including Good Girls and the upcoming Ryan Murphy Netflix series The Politician with Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Platt).

Featuring performances by:

August 26: Steven Himmel (Magic Castle member and award-winning magician); Michael Raynor (America's Got Talent, The Late Late Show with James Corden); Gregory Wilson (professional pickpocket entertainer); pre-show with Dr. John.

Sept. 2: El Ropo (comedic magician with a lasso); Robert Ramirez (two-times on Penn and Teller's Fool Us, America's Got Talent); Ron Saylor (award-winning illusionist and parlor magician); Adam Wylie (sleight-of-hand magician); pre-show with Kole Lee.

Sept. 9: Dave Cox (award-winning magician of the improvisational duo The Charlatans); Victor Ian (illusionist) Michael O'Brien (award-winning magician, America's Got Talent, KTLA 5); The New Bad Boys of Magic (Magic Castle members and comedic duo); Michael Vile (sleight-of-hand and illusionist).

Sept. 16: David Stryker (Magic Castle member and mentalist); Siegfried Tieber (sleight-of-hand magician that fooled Penn and Teller on Fool Us); pre-show with Katrina Kroetch (sleight-of-hand magician)

Sept. 23-An Evening with Max Maven (multi-international award-winning mentalist) includes pre-show with mentalist John Kippen.

Sept. 30-Magic Monday 2019 Grand Finale: Eric Buss (comedic magician appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and the Late Show with David Letterman); Simon Coronel (two-time award winner at the World Championship of Magic; fooled Penn and Teller on Fool Us); Ivan Pecel (master juggler has appeared on MTV, America's Got Talent, and the Tonight Show with Jay Leno); pre-show with Lauro Castillo.

Tickets and information: www.MagicMondayLA.com





