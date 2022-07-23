Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival Empowerment Weekend Starts August 12

WHAT: The 9th Annual Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival's Solo Performer EMPOWERMENT WEEKEND.

A weekend of workshops and panels tailored to empower and enhance the careers of solo performers in particular, and an informative event to benefit all performers.

WHO: Presented by the Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival (LAWTF).

WHERE: Virtually by ZOOM

WHEN: Friday - Sunday, August 12-14, 2022.

REGISTRATION: https://lawtf.org or call (818) 760-0408.

Early Bird Tuition for the weekend is $30 until August 1, $40 thereafter.

A Zoom link will be sent to those who have completed registration.

The Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival's Annual EMPOWERMENT WEEKEND virtual format lends itself to a full weekend of educational programming.

This weekend event is full of career training from industry professionals, designed to give a boost to solo performers, but will also be of value to anyone contemplating online or live theatrical production in Los Angeles and those who wish to tour in these changing times. Attendees will be able to attend 11 offerings including an interview with LAWTFs Co-Founder, Adilah Barnes, and workshops and panels.

EMPOWERMENT WEEK-END SCHEDULE LINE-UP

FRIDAY, AUGUST 12, 2022

7:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. PDT

A CONVERSATION WITH LAWTF CO-FOUNDER ADILAH BARNES

LAWTF Co-Founder Adilah Barnes whose award-winning career on stage and in film and television has spanned over 50 years, will speak on LAWTF's EMPOWERMENT WEEKEND line-up, the Festival's upcoming 30th anniversary as the longest running solo Festival in Los Angeles, and the impact of the 2020 pandemic and unrest on the world of theatre in general and, specifically on LAWTF, as well as the Festival's resilience and ability to pivot back to live theatre. Jessica Lynn Johnson (CEO, writer, director, actor, consultant) interviews.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 13

FROM THOUGHT TO PEN

10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. PDT

(Workshop)

Facilitated by Debra De Liso (director, instructor, actor) and Jessica Lynn Johnson (CEO of Soaring Solo)..

BUILDING YOUR DREAM TEAM

11:00 A.M.- 12:00 p.m. PDT

(Panel)

This panel discussion will cover the professional team needed to make a solo show shine from producer and director, to lighting and sound technicians, from marketing and publicity, and to live vs online theatre venues as we navigate our new normal. Participants will also learn how to create a supportive team that will make a dream show a reality. Terrie Silverman (dramaturg, director, writer, instructor, and coach) facilitates. Panelists include Sharon Nyree Williams (producer, writer, poet), Lynne Conner (actor, filmmaker, publicist), John Freeland (production manager, technical director, and stage manager),, Elizabeth Harper (lighting designer).

MARKETING ON A SHOESTRING BUDGET

12:00 P.M.- 1:00 P.M. PDT

(Panel)

This informative panel is designed to cover print and online collateral materials such as flyers, postcards, and program design; marketing tools such as social media posts, blasts, blogs, video promos, websites and more. This panel will discuss the media in areas such as traditional and online print, radio, and television; social networking, community outreach, and target marketing. Hiring the right publicist and utilizing free marketing will also be explored. Lynne Conner facilitates. Panelists include Philip Sokoloff (publicist, actor), JC Cadena (Latinx producer, marketing director, and actor), Juliette Jeffers (playwright, director, and actor), SKY Palkowitz (director, writer, actor, marketing).

Lunch break (1:00 p.m.- 1:30 p.m.)

ARTISTS AS ACTIVISTS

1:30- 2:30 P.M. PDT

[Workshop}

This workshop will explore ways to intersect art with activism. Themes may include our public health crisis, racism, police brutality, elections and the need for our national healing through individual enlightenment, understanding and systemic change. Participants will have the opportunity to express their voices through personal writing exercises and in a group dialogue. Panelists include Sharon Nyree Williams and Ben Guillory (Producing Artistic Director, The Robey Theatre Company).

NUTS AND BOLTS OF THE BIZ

2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. PDT

(Panel)

This panel will focus on union vs. non-union; how to select a director and dramaturg; selecting a photographer and videographer; negotiating fees and contracts for your live show; music licensing; how to select a live theatre venue keeping in mind social distancing, testing, and safety; partnering with presenters; and online performance options. Participants will also learn how to barter or co-produce a live or online production, and how to market at little or no cost. Juliette Jeffers (playwright, director, and actor) moderates. Panelists include Sindee Levin (attorney), Simone Tetrault (writer, director), SKY Palkowitz (director, writer, actor, and marketing) Alvin E. Ford, Jr. (Director of Operations, Antaeus Theatre).

3:30 p.m.- 3:45 p.m. BREAK

HITTING THE ROAD WITH YOUR SOLO SHOW

3:45 p.m.- 4:45 p.m. PDT

(Workshop)

This informative workshop has been designed to identify one's market, address booking, fees, contracts, marketing/PR, technical riders, technical rehearsals, travel, lodging, and working with presenters and technical crews on the road. This workshop will also navigate how to tour works online in this new climate. .Facilitators Vanessa Adams-Harris (international touring artist), Clarinda Ross (actor, writer, producer, union activist), Brenda Adelman (actor, producer, new technology).

SUNDAY, AUGUST 14

DIVERSITY ANF INCLUSION: THEATRE FOR ALL

12:00 p.m.- 1:00 p.m. PDT

[Panel}

This panel will discuss recent developments in the arts impelled by social reckonings concerning race, ethnicity, gender identification and ability and how this affects the inclusion of diverse stories and performers. Ada Cheng (LGBTQ advocate) moderates. Panelists include JC Cadena, Kat Kramer (producer, writer, actor), Socks Whitmore (Stage Raw critic, writer, and actor), Ben Guillory (The Robey Theatre Company).

WHOLISTIC SELF-CARE FOR ARTISTS

1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. PDT

[Workshop}

Adilah Barnes and Jessica Lynn Johnson present this well-being workshop that will focus on artist self-care including finding balance, meditation, diet, journaling, exercise, yoga, therapy, setting boundaries, and more.

BACK TO LIVE THEATRE

2:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m. PDT

(Panel)

Theatre has begun to transition back to live performances after well over two years of alternative presentations due to Covid-19. Live theatre is back in varying degrees and in some instances still utilizing hybrid and virtual presentations. JC Cadena facilitates. Panelists include Ben Guillory, Jessica Lynn Johnson, and Bryan Rasmussen (Artistic Director, Whitefire Theatre)

EMPOWERED WOMEN: CRAFTING A SOLO CAREER

3:30 p.m.- 4:30 p.m.

(Panel)

This exciting panel of professional women will share their creative process, vision and artistic autonomy through their individual journeys as working solo performers. The panel will cover topics that include how to make a living doing what you love; the lessons and blessings along the way to one's solo career; utilizing skills in the solo world beyond actors as directors, producers, teaching artists, authors and more. Adilah Barnes moderates. Panelists include Florence LaRue (The 5th Dimension), Vanessa Adams-Harris (international touring artist), Jessica Lynn Johnson (CEO of Soaring Solo), and Juliette Jeffers (actor and director).

LAWTF's ever-popular raffle, 4:30 p.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Chat Room: 5:00 p.m.- 5:30 p.m.

Weekend concludes at 5:30 p.m.

Founded in 1993 by Adilah Barnes and Miriam Reed, the Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival holds the distinction of being the oldest Annual Solo Festival for women in Los Angeles celebrating powerful women performers. LAWTF is a critically-acclaimed international Festival that has produced well over 600 extraordinary solo artists from around the globe. LAWTF's multicultural and multi-disciplined artists represent such diverse disciplines as theatre, dance, storytelling, performance art, performance poetry, spoken word, mime, music, song, aerial performers and more.

All in all, this is the most information you will find about the production of solo performance at one time in one place and at an affordable cost. Come out, support and enjoy!

EMPOWERMENT WEEK-END is made possible in part by a Lendistry Grant.