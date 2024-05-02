Los Angeles Philharmonic Association Appoints Kim Noltemy As President & Chief Executive Officer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kim Noltemy has been appointed to serve as Los Angeles Philharmonic Association's new President & Chief Executive Officer and David C. Bohnett CEO Chair, effective July 8, 2024.

As President & Chief Executive Officer and David C. Bohnett CEO Chair, Noltemy will chart the course for the LA Phil and guide the organization into its future. She will manage the strategy and operations of the organization, including its world-renowned orchestra, long recognized as having one of the most ambitious and innovative artistic programs in the performing arts. Noltemy will nurture the LA Phil's commitment to access, including partnerships across Los Angeles County and the exceptional Youth Orchestra Los Angeles (YOLA) program, and steward the LA Phil's three iconic stages: Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, and The Ford.

Kim Noltemy brings to Los Angeles more than a quarter century of leadership experience in American symphony organizations. She joins the LA Phil from the Dallas Symphony Association, where she has served as the Ross Perot President & CEO since 2018. At the DSA she diversified the organization by instituting comprehensive equity, diversity, and inclusion initiatives. This commitment resulted in expanded programming, community initiatives and increased performance and professional opportunities for BIPOC and women musicians, composers, and staff. Noltemy broadened education and youth programs and greatly increased online access to concerts as part of a strategy to expand audiences and foster a wider appreciation of classical music. She extended the organization's outreach to the community by taking leadership positions at institutions including the Dallas Arts District and Dallas Black Dance Theatre. Before joining the DSA, she worked for 21 years for the Boston Symphony Orchestra, most recently as its Chief Operating and Communications Officer, responsible for overseeing management of the brands, the digital strategy, educational activities, the Boston Pops, Symphony Hall and Tanglewood, and $46 million in annual earned revenue. While at the BSO, she also served as President of Boston 4 Celebrations, the separate not-for-profit organization that produces the annual July 4th event featuring the Boston Pops Orchestra.

Thomas L. Beckmen said, “The LA Phil rose to its current prominence through a commitment to innovation, excellence, and accessibility. Kim Noltemy embraces those values thoroughly, as we learned through our international search. A proven leader with keen strategic acumen, she has a remarkable record of strengthening cultural organizations, securing private and public support, growing and diversifying audiences, opening educational horizons for people of all ages and backgrounds, and enabling artists and staffs to thrive. We are delighted to welcome Kim and eager to partner with her as she leads the LA Phil into the next phase of its illustrious history.”

Beckmen added, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to express our deep gratitude to Daniel Song for his outstanding work over the past year as Interim CEO. We were able to conduct a search of this range and depth only because we knew we could rely on Daniel's steady hand and nearly two decades of experience with the LA Phil. He has the thanks of the entire organization as he resumes his role as our invaluable COO, a position he has held since 2021.”

Gustavo Dudamel said, “I look forward to welcoming Kim into our LA Phil family. Our extraordinary musicians and organization have shown the world a powerful new vision for what an orchestra can be, and how it can impact the community around it, and I am confident we will continue to push ourselves to even greater heights in the years to come."

Kim Noltemy said, “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the LA Phil, an organization renowned for achieving the highest excellence while moving the entire field forward through its bold commitment to innovation, education, and community. A willingness to change and evolve is a core element of the LA Phil's tremendous history and success. With the organization once more poised for transformation, I look forward to working with the magnificent orchestra, Gustavo Dudamel, management team, Board of Directors, and community partners to further solidify the LA Phil's leadership in defining the importance of orchestras in today's world.”

Play Broadway Games