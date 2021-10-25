Los Angeles LGBT Center's Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center Presents A Free Evening Of Latin Music

The Los Angeles LGBT Center's Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center will welcome the community back with a free evening of outstanding Latin music.

The event is set for Saturday, November 6, at 7pm in the Center's Renberg Theatre. To ensure the safety of audience, performers, and crew, attendance will be capped at 100 people. Proof of covid vaccination and indoor masking will be required.



It's been a long haul (and it's not over yet) ... but we are finally able to invite the public to a celebratory evening of music and community. Including singing, instrumental music, and a musical form of spoken word, this concert will include music for the community, by the community. Performers scheduled to appear are Jose Richard Aviles, Cello Azul, Irene Diaz, Joey Flamboyant, Magaly La Voz de Oro, Joshua Martin, and Porfin (Dennis & Edwin Peraza).



Reservations are required and may be made at www.lalgbtcenter.org/theatre. The Los Angeles LGBT Center's Renberg Theatre is located at 1125 N. McCadden Place in Hollywood, 90038. Free parking is available.