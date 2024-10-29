Los Angeles Inner City Cultural Annual Fall Celebration Returns Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Los Angeles Inner City Cultural Center, the nation's first and most influential minority owned and operated multi-cultural, multi-ethnic, multi-racial and multi-disciplinary visual and performing arts institution, will hold its annual Fall Celebration and Mixer on Monday, November 4, at 7pm in the cabaret of the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center, 4718 W. Washington Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Tickets are available through EventBrite, and at the door of the venue depending on availability. Last year's Fall Celebration sold out in advance.

Hosting the November 4 event will be veteran film and television production executive Kokayi Ampah (pictured), whose history with LAICCC dates back to its earliest days. Most recently, he co-wrote and produced the short documentary "Hollywood's Refuge" about Hollywood's Poinsettia Park that features a number of Inner City alumni.

The evening will also feature video clips from four Inner City alumni who are among the first participants in the Entertainment Community Fund's Performing Arts Legacy project -- Christine Avila, Gloria Calomée, J.D. Hall, and L. Martina Young, Ph.D. -- with in-person commentary provided by those artists.

LAICCC's annual Fall Celebration coincides with the birthday of the late C. Bernard Jackson, its co-founder, executive and artistic director. With Dr. J. Alfred Cannon, he launched LAICCC in the fall of 1965, arising "out of the ashes" of the Watts Rebellion that had shaken Los Angeles to its core.

The founders envisioned that LAICCC would employ the performing and visual arts in healing the scars of the rebellion, improving mental health and increasing cross-cultural communications among Los Angeles' many diverse ethnic communities who shared similar issues of discrimination on social, justice, cultural, educational and economic issues.

LAICCC's core philosophy of non-traditional and colorblind casting in both the creative and technical areas has enabled thousands of previously excluded minorities to pursue careers in the entertainment business.

LAICCC alumni encompass an unparalleled "who's who" of actors, writers, producers, directors, choreographers, videographers, dancers, musicians and technical personnel whose influence on the global entertainment community continues to the present day.

Further information about the November Fall Celebration may be found on the LAICCC website, via email at innercityculturalcenter@gmail.com, or by calling (213) 234-1717.

