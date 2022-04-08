Los Altos Stage Company Presents RUTHLESS!

Los Altos Stage Company presents i??Ruthless! The Musical Comedy Music by Marvin Laird, Lyrics and Book by Joel Paley May 6-15, 2022.

Eight-year-old Tina Denmark knows she was born to play Pippi Longstocking, and she'll do anything to win the part in her school musical. Her mother, fellow students, and the rest of the world had better watch out because nothing will stop her quest for stardom!! Cunningly spoofing classic musicals and campy films from Gypsy and Mame to The Bad Seed and All About Eve, this aggressively outrageous musical garnered rave reviews during its long Off-Broadway run.

All performances are at the Bus Barn Theater in Los Altos. Wednesday through Saturday performances are at 8:00 PM; Sunday performances at 3:00 PM.

Content Advisory: Most LASC Mainstage productions contain adult-themed material and are recommended for mature audiences. If you have any questions about this particular production, please call the box office for more information at 650-941-0551.