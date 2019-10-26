Los Altos Stage Company Presents MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: A Live Radio Play

Fresh off of its production of the critically acclaimed Admissions, the best selling straight play in the company's 25 year history, Los Altos Stage Company happily switches gears to present a family-friendly musical for the holidays.

Nostalgia is in the air when Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play takes the stage. The heartwarming holiday classic is retold in the tradition of a live 1940's era radio broadcast, including live on-stage sound effects, advertisements, original music, and favorite holiday tunes.

A man calling himself Kris Kringle fills in for an intoxicated Santa in Macy's annual Thanksgiving Day parade and is soon appearing regularly at the chain's main store in midtown Manhattan. When Kringle surprises customers and employees alike by claiming that he really is Santa Claus, it leads to a court case to determine his mental health and, more importantly, his authenticity.

Watch the miracle unfold when the belief of a little girl makes all the difference in this iconic story. Select performances will include holiday-related activities and special appearances. More information will be posted on our website as it becomes available. Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play performs November 21-December 22, 2019.



Los Altos Stage Company's production is directed by Allie Bailey, who also directed last season's highly acclaimed production of Into the Woods. Allie is joined once again on the creative team by Scenic Designer Brett Carlson (who is nominated for a TBA Award for his design of Into the Woods), along with Asst. Director/Choreographer Karen Law, Music Director Benjamin Belew-Skaguchi, Vocal Director Michael Stahl, Costume Designer Melissa Sanchez, Lighting Designer Carina Swanberg, Sound Designer Gary Landis, and Properties Designer Janice Nimer.

Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play features a stellar cast of seven talented local performers: Vanessa Alvarez, Kenneth Boswell, Bill C. Jones, Venice Ella Mayor, Mary Melnick (also nominated for a TBA Award for her performance as Mame last year at SBMT), Bryan Moriarty, and Daniel Zafer-Joyce.

Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play plays at the Bus Barn Theater November 21 (Preview Night) through December 22,. Wednesday through Saturday evening performances begin at 8 pm, and Sunday matinee performances begin at 3 pm. Ticket prices range from $20 (student) to $38, including gala Opening Night tickets on Friday, November 22, with an artists' reception following the performance.

Tickets can be purchased online at losaltosstage.org or by calling the Box Office at 650-941-0551. Season Tickets are also still available. The remainder of LASC's 2019-2020 / 25th Anniversary Season includes: OSLO, January 23-February 16, 2020; Sunday in the Park with George, April 9-May 10; and Steel Magnolias, June 4-28.

All 2019-2020 Season productions are performed in the Bus Barn Theater located at the Hillview Community Center, 97 Hillview Avenue, Los Altos, California, 94022.





