Long Beach's Musical Theatre West Presents DAMN YANKEES

Enjoy a devilish twist on America's favorite pastime this October! Musical Theatre West's (MTW) production of Damn Yankees will take audiences through a Faustian fun-fest that celebrates love, baseball, and the importance of an escape clause. This classic American musical will run on select dates, October 14 - October 30, 2022 at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on the campus of Cal State Long Beach. With a preview show on October 14 and a grand-slam opening night on October 15, the seven-time Tony award-winning musical is returning to the MTW stage for the first time since 1996 to delight sports and theater fans alike.

Musical Theatre West's 2022 production of Damn Yankees asks how far you would go to have your favorite team win. Based on the novel "The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant '' by Douglass Wallop, Damn Yankees tells the story of a middle-aged baseball fanatic who trades his soul to the Devil for a chance to lead his favorite team to victory in the pennant race against the New York Yankees. A Broadway mega-hit, Damn Yankees is a sporty delight with devilish dance moves and fan-favorite numbers including "Heart," "Whatever Lola Wants, Lola Gets," and "Shoeless Joe from Hannibal, MO." Starring stage and screen talent such as Broadway star Lesli Margherita, Jeff Skowron, and James Olivas, the all-star cast aims to hit it out of the park for a magical production full of tricks and treats this baseball and Halloween season!

WHEN:

October 14, Friday: 8:00 pm (Preview Night)

October 15, Saturday: 8:00 pm

October 16, Sunday: 1:00 pm

October 20, Thursday: 7:00 pm

October 21, Friday: 8:00 pm (ASL Night, All Star Theme Night)

October 22, Saturday: 2:00pm / 8:00 pm

October 23, Sunday: 1:00 pm / 6:00 pm

October 28, Friday: 8:00 pm (Date with the Devil; Devil Costume Contest)

October 29, Saturday: 2:00pm / 8:00 pm

October 30, Sunday: 1:00 pm

WHERE:

Carpenter Performing Arts Center at Cal State Long Beach

6200 E Atherton St, Long Beach, CA 90815

TICKETS:

Tickets are available now and range from $20 - $96

Purchase online at musical.org or call 562-856-1999

Not recommended for children under 12

$15 student rush tickets available at the door 1 hour prior to showtime, with ID

ASL interpreted performance will be Friday, October 21

More information, a full line-up of performances, and additional details can be found at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2202324®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fmusical.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

CAST: