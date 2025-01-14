Long Beach Symphony Will Perform WOMEN OF ROCK Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Saturday, February 22, 2025, the Long Beach Arena will come alive with the sounds of female artists who defined rock and pop music, powered by the Long Beach Symphony. Celebrate Valentine’s season at the Pops with an unforgettable evening of music, dinner, and dancing!

Audiences will enjoy the vibrant dance floors flanking the stage as they groove to the music of legends like Tina Turner, Pat Benatar, Heart, Carole King, Janis Joplin, Holly Knight, Aretha Franklin, Minnie Riperton, and more. Women of Rock pays tribute to the powerful female performers and songwriters who forever changed the landscape of Pop and Rock & Roll. Featured hits include I Feel the Earth Move, What’s Love Got to Do With It, Proud Mary, Hit Me With Your Best Shot, Freeway of Love, (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman, and many more.

Long Beach Symphony, now celebrating its 90th season, is thrilled to welcome back to the Pops stage guest conductor Susie Seiter, a renowned orchestrator and conductor for film, television, video games, and live concerts. Joining her are three powerhouse vocalists: Broadway and solo artist Shayna Steele, film and television soundtrack star Kelly Levesque, and Broadway sensation Katrina Rose. This concert promises a mix of high-energy dance hits, heartfelt ballads, and nostalgic classics brought to life by the Symphony’s dynamic brass, strings, and percussion and the amazing female performers.

The Long Beach Symphony Pops is known for its lively, party-vibe atmosphere that encourages patrons to bring their picnic baskets, libations, and dancing shoes. Dinner can also be pre-ordered and delivered directly to tables.

“We’re thrilled to bring Women of Rock to the stage,” said Kelly Ruggirello, President of Long Beach Symphony. “We will be celebrating Valentines’ month at the Pops and our 90th season celebration with music that uplifts, empowers, and speaks to and for us. Patrons will feel inspired and energized by their symphony and the legacy of these legendary artists and timeless songs.”

