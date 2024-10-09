Long Beach Symphony Welcomes Gershwin & Friends to the Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday, November 9th, Long Beach Symphony will present an evening honoring the diverse fabric of American music. This celebration, under the direction of Maestro Eckart Preu, will feature a mix of musical cultures, influences, and identities that reflect the spirit and history of America. The event will take place at the Long Beach Terrace Theater at 7:30 PM. Doors will open at 6:00PM to include bar access and lobby entertainment and a 6:30PM Pre-Concert Talk led by Music Director Eckart Preu.

The program begins with Coincident Dances, composed by Jessie Montgomery, capturing the vibrant, contrasting rhythms of New York City, offering an engaging and rhythmic exploration of modern urban life. Following, William Grant Still’s opulent Symphony No. 5, “Western Hemisphere” is filled with rich, melodic passages that pulsate with vitality, reminiscent of the blue scale. With cinematic quality, it celebrates the beauty of nature, forces of the hemisphere, and American prosperity and goodwill.

The highlight of the evening will be George Gershwin’s Piano Concerto in F Major, a groundbreaking work that fuses jazz and classical music. Written a year after his famous Rhapsody in Blue, this ambitious concerto will be performed by rising star pianist Clayton Stephenson, the first black finalist of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition (2022). See a prior rendition of this piece performed by Stephenson in this video.

“This program seamlessly weaves together the threads of American identity," said Kelly Ruggirello, President of Long Beach Symphony. “This will be a special time to focus on the melodies that echo the vibrant spirit of America, past and present, in a harmonious celebration of musical innovation and brilliance.”

Event Details

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Time: Doors open at 6:00PM for drinks and relaxation on the Plaza and 6:30PM Pre-Concert Talk with Music Director Eckart Preu and guest. Concert begins at 7:30PM. Patrons are welcome to purchase a drink at the bar, carry it into the concert hall, and Sip & Enjoy.

Location: Long Beach Terrace Theater, 300 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90802

Tickets: Tickets are available now at https://aabn.short.gy/C3deTk or by calling (562) 436-3203, ext. 1

Pricing: Individual tickets start at $34. 4-Concert Classical Series is still available starting at $96.

