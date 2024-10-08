Long Beach Symphony To Receive $1.8 Million Multi-Year Grant By The Perenchio Foundation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Long Beach Symphony has announced that it has been selected as one of 35 Los Angeles organizations to receive a multi-year General Operating Support Grant from the Perenchio Foundation. The $1.8 million gift is the largest ever received in its 90-year history.

“This grant acknowledges the work the Symphony has been doing for the past 90 years to provide world-class music and award-winning music education programs for our community. This funding comes at a critical time to ensure our long-term sustainability as arts organizations are still struggling to rebuild in a post-pandemic world,” said Cindy Costello, Chairman of the Long Beach Symphony Board of Directors.

The Perenchio Foundation is a private foundation established by the late A. Jerrold “Jerry” Perenchio. The Perenchio Foundation believes that arts play an essential role in building more equitable, culturally vibrant, and inclusive communities, and is guided by a commitment to create a positive, lasting impact in the Los Angeles region through the arts. Learn more at www.perenchiofoundation.org.

“Stable, multi-year funding is rare in the arts, yet it is essential for organizations to plan confidently, build capacity, and continue creating excellent work that meets the needs of their communities,” said Perenchio Foundation Chief Executive Officer Stephania Ramirez. “By offering this kind of support, we aim to help our grantees flourish while highlighting the need for more long-term investments across the sector.”

"Great cities deserve great orchestras,” said Mayor Rex Richardson. "On behalf of the City of Long Beach, we congratulate our outstanding Long Beach Symphony for receiving this prestigious, transformative gift by the Perenchio Foundation. Your dedication to enriching our community through music is truly inspiring."

“We are deeply grateful to the Perenchio Foundation for recognizing the pivotal role we play in our community, our commitment to excellence, the significant impact of our programs, our steady leadership, and the strength of our operational strategy,” states Kelly Ruggirello, President of the Long Beach Symphony. “The most recent multi-year commitments by The Perenchio Foundation, the RuMBa Foundation of Long Beach, and Linda L. Gunn Music Education Fund attest to their belief in the Symphony's vision to inspire and unite all people through the transformative power of music.”

About Long Beach Symphony

The premier producer of live music in the greater Long Beach region and one of Southern California's most renowned professional regional orchestras, Long Beach Symphony's vision is to unite all people through the transformative power of music by engaging audiences of all ages and cultures through exceptional orchestral performances, community partnerships and meaningful educational experiences. In its 90th season, Long Beach Symphony is led by Music Director Eckart Preu and serves 70,000 community members annually through its robust concert and education activities. Five Classical concerts at the Terrace Theater are filled with dancing fountains, fire pits, and the ability to sip and enjoy while experiencing classical and newer works. The Pops Series at the Long Beach Arena encourages audiences to bring their picnics and libations and enjoy indoor parties while dancing to the music by renowned artists and the power of a professional symphony orchestra.

The RuMBa Foundation Family Concerts serve 6,000 families where all children attend for free. In addition to ensembles in the schools for 15,000 2nd and 3rd graders, youth concerts for 4th and 5th graders bring 12,000 children annually to the Terrace Theater; totaling nearly 1 million students since the program's inception.

Located in one of the most diverse cities in the nation, the Symphony's award-winning Musical Bridges program celebrates the musical artistry of the many diverse communities through free, collaborative multicultural performances. Long Beach Symphony was awarded the Long Beach Heritage Preservation Award in 2012, the Long Beach Chamber of Commerce Award for Outstanding Nonprofit Organization, and the City of Long Beach in 2015 and in 2017 honored by the Arts Council for Long Beach and the Long Beach NAACP for its commitment and dedication to fighting for civil rights and social justice. In 2023, The Association of California Symphony Orchestras (ACSO) honored Long Beach Symphony as the recipient of its 2023 Social Impact Award, given to an organizational member that has created positive change or addressed a challenge or injustice in its community.

For more information, visit https://longbeachsymphony.org.

Comments