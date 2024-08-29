Long Beach Symphony Opens 90th Season In October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Long Beach Symphony will present the inauguration of its 90th Classical Season with extraordinary orchestral music and fanfare! It will open the evening with Beethoven's Egmont Overture, the first piece ever performed by the “new Long Beach Symphony” in 1934!

It will complete the evening with Anna Clyne's West Coast Premiere of Quarter Days, Dvořák's “Goin' Home” with Baritone Adam Richardson, and Symphony No. 9 in E Minor, "From the New World."

Under the baton of Maestro Eckart Preu, this compelling concert will take place on Saturday, October 5th at 7:30PM at the Long Beach Terrace Theater, promising a night of powerful performances, timeless music, and concluding with a special surprise for all patrons.

A Tribute to Courage and Freedom

The evening will begin with Beethoven's Egmont Overture, a dramatic and stirring piece composed as part of the incidental music for Goethe's play Egmont. The overture encapsulates the themes of resistance and triumph over oppression, mirroring Beethoven's own deep belief in the ideals of liberty and justice. This powerful work, with its intense emotional range and explosive energy, commemorates the Symphony's opening piece in 1934 and its lasting legacy.

Following the Egmont Overture, Long Beach Symphony will perform the West Coast premiere of Anne Clyne's new work Quarter Days, inspired by T.S. Eliot's poem Burnt Norton.

Baritone Adam Richardson, known for his roaring resonance yet gentle spirit, will join the stage for Dvořák's “Goin' Home.” Dvořák's Symphony No. 9 in E Minor, "From the New World," composed during Dvořák's time in the United States, reflects the composer's deep engagement with American musical idioms, blended with his own Bohemian heritage. The New World Symphony is renowned for its lush melodies, evocative themes, and its ability to capture the spirit of both the Old and New Worlds.

"This concert offers our audiences an opportunity to experience masterpieces that are relevant and moving," said Kelly Ruggirello, President of Long Beach Symphony. "We are celebrating our past, our present, and our future as it relates to human experiences and convictions during this very special celebration of Long Beach Symphony's 90th season celebration."

Long Beach Symphony invites all lovers of classical music to join us for this exceptional event, celebrating the enduring power and beauty of orchestral music and a celebration of Long Beach Symphony's enduring legacy.

About Long Beach Symphony

Long Beach Symphony, founded in 1934 and celebrating its 90th anniversary, is a premier producer of live music in the greater Long Beach region and one of Southern California's most renowned, professional regional orchestras offering a rich array of musical performances that inspire and engage audiences of all ages. With a commitment to artistic excellence and community outreach, Long Beach Symphony continues to be a leader in bringing world-class music to Southern California. For more information, visit https://longbeachsymphony.org.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL