Long Beach Symphony Extends Contracts for Top Leaders Through 2028-2029 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Long Beach Symphony has reached agreements with its key artistic and administrative leaders through the 2028-2029 season. Eckart Preu has served as the Symphony’s Music Director since 2017 and Ruggirello was hired in 2013 to head up its administration.

“I am so honored to have the opportunity to continue serving as Music Director in this very special community,” said Eckart Preu, Music Director and Conductor. “The Long Beach Symphony is a family of dedicated musicians, staff, Board and volunteers who continually inspire me, and I couldn’t ask for a better team. We have so many exciting ideas and plans for the years ahead and I simply cannot wait for this next chapter to begin.”

Entering her 12th year as the Symphony’s President, Kelly Ruggirello continues to champion the creation of a new summer series in a proposed professional, outdoor amphitheater having been appointed by former Mayor Robert Garcia to the Queen Mary Land Development Task Force Commission in 2015. As well, LA28, the L.A. Olympics Committee is supportive of her vision to produce a multi-cultural arts festival coinciding with the 2028 Olympics and the 8 sporting events to be held in Long Beach. Ruggirello states, “I am grateful to have a tremendous partner in Eckart and the support of the Board of Directors as we celebrate our 90-year history while looking to an exciting future and new opportunities to serve this wonderful community.”

Preu and Ruggirello’s transformative work with the Cambodian community in Long Beach – the largest outside of Southeast Asia, garnered much praise and recognition, including receiving the inaugural 2023 Social Impact Award by the Association of California Symphony Orchestras for creating positive change and addressing a challenge or injustice in its community. These key leaders also launched the Symphony’s first Family series of concerts due to the generosity and shared vision of The RuMBa Foundation of Long Beach which committed $540,000 – the largest single gift in the Symphony’s history - over 4 years to fund this new initiative serving the families of Long Beach.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are absolutely thrilled to extend contracts to these two leaders who champion artistic excellence, award-winning music education programs and a profound commitment to our diverse community,” said Roger Goulette, Chairman of the Long Beach Symphony Board of Directors. “Eckart brings both innovation and a sense of tradition to Long Beach while Kelly’s dedication to our vision and mission of uniting all people through the transformative power of music ensures the Symphony’s growth, relevance, and service to our broad, diverse city.”

﻿

As Preu and Ruggirello look ahead to the future, they are firmly and passionately committed to continuing a tradition of excellence in its artistic, music education and collaborative multi-cultural programming.

Comments