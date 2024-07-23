Long Beach Shakespeare Company Presents THE COMEDY OF ERRORS Through August 3

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors at the Long Beach Shakespeare Company, directed by Rachel Speth and produced by Holly Leveque, has two more weekends of performances!

Don't miss one of Shakespeare's earliest and most underrated comedies in this incredibly high paced series of misunderstandings that makes up one of the bards' best.

The stakes are high in this groovy Shakespearian comedy all about a family separated for decades, farcical mix-ups occur and somehow they find there way back to each other. Shakespeare's classic mistaken-identity romp asks the audience how far are you willing to go to save your life, your family, your necklace or your coin purse.

This classic comedy is presented at The Helen Borgers Theater home of the Long Beach Shakespeare Company!

Tickets

The Comedy of Errors runs 26th 8 PM, 27th 8 PM, 28th 2 PM and August 3rd at 8 PM! Get your tickets here. at the Helen Borgers Theatre, 4250 ½ Atlantic, Long Beach, in Bixby Knolls. General admission $25 Students $15.

Tickets available at LBShakespeare.org or at the Helen Borgers Theater.

