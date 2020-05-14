Lizzy & The Triggermen Release Debut EP 'Good Songs For Bad Times' Out Now

Lizzy & The Triggermen, a trailblazing, 10-piece, swing/jazz band, who are bringing back that 30s big band sound with headlining and sold out shows at The Wiltern, The El Rey and The Troubadour, released their debut EP - Good Songs For Bad Times today.

The stylish, vintage-inspired chanteuse, Lizzy Shapiro, is a powerhouse vocalist and songwriter with a fun, femme fatale swagger and backed by a dream team of top musicians who have played with icons like Benny Goodman. The group aims to do for 1930s swing what Amy Winehouse and the Dap-Kings did for 60s music: taking the old and making it feel arrestingly new and relevant. Listen to Good Songs for Bad Times HERE.

"For me, swing has this profound ability to lift people's spirits - and its been the soundtrack that has helped get us through tough times before during the Great Depression, world wars. I actually chose the name for the EP 'Good Songs for Bad Times," last summer because that's the thematic thread of the songs. Little did I know how relevant that name would become," says Lizzy Shapiro.

The new EP features current single/music video "Dance Song (for the End of the World)" which premiered on American Songwriter and quickly generated more than 350k views and thousands of shares on social media. The feel-good dance video invites artists from 15 countries, spanning 6 continents to create a joyous celebration in the midst of a harrowing moment. The track feels eerily relevant despite being written before the pandemic.

It was preceded by a re-imagined cover of The Strokes classic hit "Someday" re-arranged in a smoky, luscious, big band style, perfect for a night of dancing and drinking at a speakeasy. Be it songs about female empowerment, gaslighting, or the world ending - Lizzy & The Triggermen has an undeniable ability to take the topics of today and turn them into gloriously raucous dance music that recharges the spirit in that way only a full horn section can. As American Songwriter says: "offering a moment of levity around the stir-craziness and near-delirium that may arise from being shut in..."

In just a year, the band has headlined and sold-out shows at premiere venues such as the Wiltern Theatre, the El Rey and the Troubadour before even releasing a single track, just through word-of-mouth about their electric live shows which has organically built them a dedicated following.

Check out their current video "Dance Song (for the End of the World) HERE.





