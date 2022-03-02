Little Free Food Pantry Opens At Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the installation of a Little Free Food Pantry in the courtyard of the theater in Sag Harbor. The Little Free Food Pantry is a nationwide grassroots program that provides communities a resource to contribute food, personal care, and paper items to other members of the community with no questions asked and no prerequisites to access. The Little Free Food Pantry at Bay Street is installed outdoors in the courtyard entrance and was created in collaboration with Kate Mueth and the Neo-Political Cowgirls, with construction donated by Men at Work Construction. Contributions can be placed directly in the box 24/7, and those in need can access the box 24/7 as well. Those with additional questions can contact the Bay Street Box Office Tuesdays through Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 631-725-9500 or at boxoffice@baystreet.org



Little Free Food Pantry is not an organization, nor a nonprofit. The grassroots program is entirely interdependent on neighbors, collaborators, and donors who seek to address the daily struggles in their community and feel called to do something in a way that reflects shared values of compassion, generosity, and trust.



When Kate Mueth first approached Bay Street, the response was immediate. "I found this to be an incredible idea," says Tracy Mitchell, Executive Director. "As a community center, we are always ready to partner with others in order to help those in need." The donations will be coordinated with the Sag Harbor Food Pantry as needed.



Jessica McClard launched the grassroots mini pantry movement in May 2016 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, when she planted the Little Free Pantry Pilot, a wooden box on a post containing food, personal care, and paper items accessible to everyone all the time, no questions asked. She hoped her spin on the Little Free Library® concept would pique local awareness of food insecurity while creating a space for neighbors to help meet neighborhood food needs. A little over a month later, CrystalRock Cathedral Women's Ministries planted Blessing Box in Ardmore, OK. By August 2016, the movement was global. Throughout the US and internationally, the grassroots mini pantry movement continues growing and moving.



Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center of the Arts is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.