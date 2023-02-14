Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Listen: Anthony Ramos Talks TRANSFORMERS & More on MARC SUMMERS UNWRAPS Podcast

They discuss keeping faith in pursuit of achieving your dreams, colorblind casting in Hollywood and reconnecting with family - despite turbulent years. 

Feb. 14, 2023  

On the first episode of "Marc Summers Unwraps" podcast, which launched Feb. 13, 2023, Summers talks with acclaimed actor/singer Anthony Ramos, Emmy-nominated for Best Supporting Actor (Limited or Anthology Series or Movie) for "Hamilton," and a Golden Globe nominee for Best Actor (Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy) for "In the Heights." They discuss keeping faith in pursuit of achieving your dreams, colorblind casting in Hollywood and reconnecting with family - despite turbulent years.

Listen below!

The diverse roster of guests on upcoming episodes of "Marc Summers Unwraps" include Food Network TV star Guy Fieri ("Diners, Drive-ins and Dives"), comedian, actress and jazz musician Lea DeLaria ("Orange is the New Black"), stand-up comic/actor Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias (Netflix's "Stadium Fluffy," "Mr. Iglesias"), America's favorite weatherman Al Roker ("TODAY"), Emmy nominee Mike O'Malley ("Glee") and Jessica Nabongo, author of the inspiring travelogue The Catch Me If You Can, just to name a few. Summers and guests discuss everything from paying it forward, to living the dream out loud, to the value of long-standing friendships, to keeping perspective through cancer, neurodiversity and parenting, and much more.

In 1986, Summers' life would change with the offer to host Nickelodeon's "Double Dare," a move that would springboard his career in television. His enthusiasm and ability to make people feel comfortable enough to do anything made the show an instant hit and put the network on the map. At the height of the show's popularity, Summers took the show on the road and appeared before sold out crowds in over 100 cities nationwide.

Summers also hosted one of the longest running shows on Food Network, "Unwrapped," for eleven years. He also hosted "Next Food Network Star," "Ultimate Recipe Showdown" and many specials for the channel. Summers was also the original Executive Producer of "Restaurant: Impossible" and "Dinner: Impossible" (he is now a consultant) and "Food Feuds."

"Marc Summers Unwraps" is a production of Believe Limited: Created by Marc Summers and Jessica Richmond, Produced by Keith Korneluk, Head of Podcasts, and Jessica Richmond, Executive Produced by Patrick James Lynch and Ryan Gielen. Post-production support from the team at Believe Limited.

"Marc Summers champions a balance of hustle and wellness - two pillars upon which Believe Limited was founded; thus bringing Marc to the Believe team to create 'Marc Summers Unwraps' was an easy pairing," said Jessica Richmond co-creator.

About Believe Limited:

Believe Limited is a leading media and entertainment company that produces premium content and experiences. With multiple industry awards and accolades, Believe Limited humanizes and translates complex messages that affect change through films, videos, podcasts, digital content creation, and live events. For more information visit https://www.believeltd.com/, and follow on Instagram and LinkedIn.




Les Michaels, the late Palm Springs resident and cabaret producer and singer who produced and presented Open Mic Cabaret events at various venues in both in Palm Springs and Los Angeles will be honored on what would have been his 72nd birthday as the Palm Springs Cultural Center presents The Les Michaels Memorial Project, A Celebration of Life Free Open Mic.
Making her BroadStage debut, trumpeter/vocalist Bria Skonberg, one of the “most versatile and imposing musicians of her generation” (The Wall Street Journal), links past and present with inventive arrangements from the traditional jazz repertoire, reinterpretations of contemporary classics, and original compositions.
As Pulitzer Prize finalist and Los Angeles based writer/actor Kristina Wong continues the 2023 Kirk Douglas season with her hilarious and heartfelt one-person play, “Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord,” Los Angeles audiences will have a variety of ways to engage with Wong and the community.
Grammy-nominated cellist Seth Parker Woods, a fierce advocate for contemporary music who has collaborated with a wide array of artists in genres ranging from classical and rock music to the visual arts, makes his Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts debut, accompanied by Andrew Rosenblum on piano, with a program that spans the cello repertoire on Thursday, March 9, 2023, 7:30 pm, at the Bram Goldsmith Theater. 

February 14, 2023

Studio for Performing Arts LA has concluded the pilot season special of the highly anticipated 'LA Monologue & Song Slam,' a unique event that combines the power of monologues and the soul of music. See photos from the event.
February 14, 2023

4 Times Entertainment announces a new musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's iconic coming-of-age novel Little Women. Be part of musical theatre history when two concert presentations are performed as an intimate introduction to the re-imagining of the beloved story.
February 14, 2023

The Desert Playwrights' Retreat, an LGBTQIA playwriting retreat hosted in Palm Springs and Cathedral City, CA, has expanded the number of playwrights it will host each year, and has added two new coordinators to their team.
February 14, 2023

Ensemble Theatre Company will present a very special “Talk Back” discussion with the Central Coast Afghanistan Refugee Organization “SLO4HOME” following the Sunday, February 19 at 2:00pm performance of its critically acclaimed production of Selling Kabul.
February 14, 2023

Pasadena’s A Noise Within will present a four-week run of Kiss of the Spider Woman April 1 through April 23, with previews beginning March 26.
