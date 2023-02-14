Listen: Anthony Ramos Talks TRANSFORMERS & More on MARC SUMMERS UNWRAPS Podcast

On the first episode of "Marc Summers Unwraps" podcast, which launched Feb. 13, 2023, Summers talks with acclaimed actor/singer Anthony Ramos, Emmy-nominated for Best Supporting Actor (Limited or Anthology Series or Movie) for "Hamilton," and a Golden Globe nominee for Best Actor (Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy) for "In the Heights." They discuss keeping faith in pursuit of achieving your dreams, colorblind casting in Hollywood and reconnecting with family - despite turbulent years.

Listen below!

The diverse roster of guests on upcoming episodes of "Marc Summers Unwraps" include Food Network TV star Guy Fieri ("Diners, Drive-ins and Dives"), comedian, actress and jazz musician Lea DeLaria ("Orange is the New Black"), stand-up comic/actor Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias (Netflix's "Stadium Fluffy," "Mr. Iglesias"), America's favorite weatherman Al Roker ("TODAY"), Emmy nominee Mike O'Malley ("Glee") and Jessica Nabongo, author of the inspiring travelogue The Catch Me If You Can, just to name a few. Summers and guests discuss everything from paying it forward, to living the dream out loud, to the value of long-standing friendships, to keeping perspective through cancer, neurodiversity and parenting, and much more.

In 1986, Summers' life would change with the offer to host Nickelodeon's "Double Dare," a move that would springboard his career in television. His enthusiasm and ability to make people feel comfortable enough to do anything made the show an instant hit and put the network on the map. At the height of the show's popularity, Summers took the show on the road and appeared before sold out crowds in over 100 cities nationwide.

Summers also hosted one of the longest running shows on Food Network, "Unwrapped," for eleven years. He also hosted "Next Food Network Star," "Ultimate Recipe Showdown" and many specials for the channel. Summers was also the original Executive Producer of "Restaurant: Impossible" and "Dinner: Impossible" (he is now a consultant) and "Food Feuds."

"Marc Summers Unwraps" is a production of Believe Limited: Created by Marc Summers and Jessica Richmond, Produced by Keith Korneluk, Head of Podcasts, and Jessica Richmond, Executive Produced by Patrick James Lynch and Ryan Gielen. Post-production support from the team at Believe Limited.

"Marc Summers champions a balance of hustle and wellness - two pillars upon which Believe Limited was founded; thus bringing Marc to the Believe team to create 'Marc Summers Unwraps' was an easy pairing," said Jessica Richmond co-creator.

