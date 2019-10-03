Line-Ups Set For 6th Annual Actors Fund Benefit Concert Weekend

Cabaret is Alive and Well and Living in Los Angeles, benefit concert weekend for The Actors Fund, is back for the 6th year in a row. Conceived and Directed by David Galligan, the 3-night event is presented by Fraser Entertainment Group. All proceeds benefit The Actors Fund.

Night #1 "It Takes Two" Friday, 10/18 at 8PM (doors open at 6:30) at Feinstein's at Vitello's. $25 or $35 plus $20 food/beverage minimum. A lively array of talented duos from the worlds of musical theatre, film and television sing (mostly) duets.

Scheduled to appear: Obba Babatundé, Doug Carfrae & Kevin McMahon, Kirsten & Stan Chandler, Carole Cook & Tom Troupe, Tricia Fisher & Byron Thames, Ilene Graff & Ben Lanzarone, David Hernandez & Effie Passero, Bill A. Jones & Samantha D.V. Jones and Gregg Marx. Music Director Rick Hils, Hosted by Peter Marc Jacobson.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/2oBRGwj

Night #2 "Right This Way, Your Table's Waiting" Saturday, 10/19 at 9PM (doors open at 7) at Tom Rolla's Gardenia. $25 plus dinner or two drinks. A stunning line-up of Jazz and Cabaret performers sing for The Actors Fund. Featuring Melissa Lyons Caldretti, Robin DeLano, Joshua Finkel, Joely Fisher, Dianne Fraser, Jane A. Johnston, Alix Korey, Andrea Marcovicci, Blake McIver, James C. Mulligan, Todd Murray, Lisa Passero and Quinn Van Antwerp. Music Director Tom Griep. Hosted by Keri Kelsey.

Please call the club 323-467-7444 to make your reservations. SEATING IS GUARANTEED WITH A DINNER RESERVATION ONLY!

Night #3 "Together Again for the 6th Time" Sunday, 10/20 at 8PM (doors open at 6:30) at Tom Rolla's Gardenia. $25 plus dinner or two drinks. The lovely ladies are at it again with a dazzling evening of songs and stories. Starring Eileen Barnett, Carole Cook, Susan Edwards Martin, Maria Elena Infantino, Sharon McNight, Joanne O'Brien, Robyn Spangler, Pat Whiteman and Ruth Williamson. Music Director Gerald Sternbach.

The Actors Fund fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan.





