Levitt LA Will Present Pearl and The Oysters, St. Panther & Los Eclipses

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles (Levitt LA) is celebrating its 17th annual concert series by presenting 10 world-class performances that are all free and open to everyone. The concerts will be held outdoors, under the stars, with the stunning backdrop of LA's skyline at MacArthur Park.

For 17 years, Levitt LA has been creating a sense of community through music. This summer, they will once again showcase the diverse cultural landscape of Los Angeles with a fantastic lineup of artists, transforming MacArthur Park into a vibrant and energized urban sonic oasis. The season runs from June 22 through August 31, 2024.

Pearl and the Oysters

Juliette Pearl Davis and Joachim Polack are not only musical collaborators but also life partners. As Pearl & the Oysters, they create music that reflects their diverse musical tastes and pop culture influences. Known as Juju and Jojo, their relationship began as a high-school friendship in Paris and has evolved into a creative and personal bond that has lasted for decades and crossed continents.

Daniela Bojorges-Giraldo, aka St. Panther, is a singer, producer and multi-instrumentalist. Signed to Ricky Reed's Nice Life Recording Company, St. Panther stepped into the spotlight when their debut single "Infrastructure" was selected as the lead single on HBO's Insecure soundtrack. Their music appeared elsewhere on television including HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot, The L Word: Generation Q and HBO Max's Generation. This year they completed the score for Hulu's film CRUSH and toured various cities across the U.S. in support of King Princess.

Los Eclipses

Los Eclipses is a Franco-Mexican duo formed by French singer Eva de Marce and musician/producer Dan Solo. The frenetic combination of styles between its members creates a sonorous layer full of contrasting nuances: from light to darkness, from melancholy to euphoria, from calmness to party. Dan's vast experience in production, as well as Eva's enigmatic and charming voice, came together to create a project that has captured a lot of attention from audiences and media in just one year since its creation.

