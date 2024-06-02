Levitt LA & LACMA to Present Vilma Díaz Y La Sonora, La Diabla, Cumbia Fever DJ's and Classical Around Town

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles (Levitt LA) is celebrating its 17th annual concert series by presenting 10 world-class performances that are all free and open to everyone. The concerts will be held outdoors, under the stars, with the stunning backdrop of LA's skyline at MacArthur Park.

For 17 years, Levitt LA has been creating a sense of community through music. This summer, they will once again showcase the diverse cultural landscape of Los Angeles with a fantastic lineup of artists, transforming MacArthur Park into a vibrant and energized urban sonic oasis. The season runs from June 22 through August 31, 2024.

Vilma Díaz y La Sonora

Colombian singer Vilma Diaz is a tropical music legend and former lead vocalist for La Sonora Dinamita (1988-2023). With her brilliant voice, the international star has received several international awards and recognitions.

La Diabla

La Diabla emerges as a vibrant force in the dynamic transborder region straddling Tijuana and San Diego ushering a cumbia revolution since the dawn of the millennia. Their compositions are a rebellion of emotions within the cumbia genre.

Cumbia Fever DJ's

Cumbia Fever is an all-Cumbia DJ dance party that takes place every Thursday in Downtown Los Angeles. It is produced by Ricky Garay and Mucho Music. The Cumbia Fever DJs are a musical collective of composers, remixers, and curators, and it's also a party!

LACMA - Classical Around Town

These hour-long concerts feature a string quartet of leading BIPOC musicians performing family-friendly music, with a Q&A to follow each concert. These fun, informal, and intimate presentations are geared toward families and those who enjoy and want to learn more about classical music in an informal setting.

