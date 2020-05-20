Learn THE ART OF CREATING THE ONE-PERSON SHOW Via Zoom On May 30

Learn THE ART OF CREATING THE ONE-PERSON SHOW Via Zoom On May 30The Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival in association with Soaring Solo LLC will present The Art of Creating the One Person Show, a FREE class about solo performance, conducted on Zoom on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

The 90-minute session is taught by Jessica Lynn Johnson, who has been awarded a designation of Best National Solo Artist. Learn inspiring writing prompts and advanced solo theatre technique in a supportive online creative community.

To register for this FREE class, please R.S.V.P. at www.JessicaLynnJohnson.com under "Free Stuff."

This workshop is made possible in part by the Department of Cultural Affairs, City of Los Angeles.


