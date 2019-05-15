Lea Salonga Date Added At The Soraya

A household name since 1989 when she starred in Miss Saigon, Lea Salonga returns to The Soraya on May 22 and 23 after her sold-out debut in 2016. Recognized throughout the world for her powerful voice and perfect pitch, she will perform her Broadway hits, Disney film favorites, and an exciting array of pop and musical theatre standards as well as selections from her latest album.



Salonga is a singer and actress who is best known for her Tony Award-winning role in Miss Saigon. In addition to the Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards, in the field of musical theatre. She was also the first Asian to play Eponine in the musical Les Misérables on Broadway and returned to the beloved show as Fantine in the 2006 revival, in addition to starring in the 10th and 25th Anniversary Concerts filmed and recorded for PBS. Lea's other Broadway appearances include Flower Drum Song and Allegiance. Lea most recently starred in the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of Once on This Island and will appear, this summer in the Hollywood Bowl production of Annie.



Many fans of all ages recognize Lea as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan for Mulan and Mulan II. For her portrayal of the beloved princesses, the Walt Disney Company bestowed her with the honor of "Disney Legend" in August of 2011.



As a concert artist Lea has toured the world, performing sold-out concerts in some of the world's most iconic venues, including the Sydney Opera House, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Singapore's Esplanade, Hong Kong Cultural Center, Carnegie Hall, and London's O2 Arena. On television, she serves as a judge on the Philippines hit version of The Voice.



Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts is located at 18111 Nordhoff Street, Northridge, CA 91330.





