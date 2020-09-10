Latino Theater Company Streams Archival Recording Of LA VICTIMA

Streaming for 10 days: September 15 – September 24.

Latino Theater Company streams archival recording of fully-staged production of 'La Victima'. Streaming at thelatc.org for 10 days: Sept. 15 - Sept. 24.

La Victima - A groundbreaking look, infused with humor, music and dance, at the history of Mexican-U.S. immigration from the intimate perspective of two families.

Originally created by El Teatro De La Esperanza, a company that helped define Chicano theater and an entire generation of theater professionals, La Victima was the first show ever produced by the Latino Theater Company, in 1985.

Watch archival footage of LTC's 2010 revival featuring the late Lupe Ontiveras (Selena, Desperate Housewives), who was one of LTC's founding company members.



Streaming: Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET thru Thursday, Sept. 24 at 11:59 p.m. PT. A follow-up, online conversation with the artists will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET, and stream for 10 days. Streaming at www.thelatc.org.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You