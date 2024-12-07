Laguna Playhouse to Present Three Holiday Shows This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Laguna Playhouse is inviting audiences to enjoy the holiday season with three magical holiday shows. Have yourself a hilarious little Christmas with the return of everyone's favorite “Sister” in Sister's Christmas Catechism. Their holiday traditions continue with some musical magic with Laguna'a own Molly Bergman and Jason Feddy starring in “Listen to the Seventies,” and then “Another Groovy New Year's Eve,” featuring “Listen to the Seventies,” with Rita Rudner!

The Holiday Season of Shows:

SISTER'S CHRISTMAS CATECHISM

December 10 & December 17 at 7:30pm

It's "CSI: Bethlehem" in this holiday mystery extravaganza, from the author of Late Nite Catechism, as Sister takes on the mystery that has intrigued historians throughout the ages - whatever happened to the Magi's gold? ("We know that Mary used the frankincense and myrrh as a sort of potpourri - they were in a barn after all.") Retelling the story of the nativity, as only Sister can, this hilarious holiday production is bound to become a yearly classic. Employing her own scientific tools, assisted by a local choir as well as a gaggle of audience members, Sister creates a living nativity unlike any you've ever seen. With gifts galore and bundles of laughs, Sister's Christmas Catechism is sure to become the newest addition to your holiday traditions.

LISTEN TO THE SEVENTIES

December 31 at 1:00pm

A tribute to all the great singer/songwriters from the remarkable 1970s decade – featuring songs from Carole King to James Taylor, from Joni Mitchell to Joe Cocker, from Fleetwood Mac to The Eagles, from Paul Simon to Elton John, from Cat Stevens to Carly Simon. A salute to a golden era of tight harmonies, meaningful lyrics and great tunes, all performed by a killer band fronted by Orange County's own Jason Feddy and Molly Bergman.

“ANOTHER GROOVY NEW YEAR'S EVE” featuring LISTEN TO THE SEVENTIES with the incomparable and always hilarious Rita Rudner

December 31 at 7:00pm

The Laguna Playhouse and Rita Rudner's New Year's Eve tradition continues! Ring in the new year with a 20-minute set of Rita's comedy and music from “Listen to the Seventies” before watching the East Coast ball drop at 9:00 pm with champagne, dessert, party favors, and a balloon drop!

Not simply one of America's top comedians, Rita Rudner is also a New York Times bestselling author, an award-winning television personality, screenwriter, playwright, Broadway dancer, and actress. “Listen to the Seventies” is a tribute to the great singer/songwriters of the 1970s – featuring songs from Carole King to James Taylor, from Fleetwood Mac to Carly Simon, from Joni Mitchell to Joe Cocker. This salute to the golden era of tight harmonies, meaningful lyrics, and great tunes is performed by a killer band fronted by Orange County's own Jason Feddy and Molly Bergman.

About Laguna Playhouse

Founded in 1920, the historic Laguna Playhouse (David Ellenstein, Artistic Director/Bill Kerlin, Managing Director) is one of the oldest continuously-operating not-for-profit theatres on the West Coast and is proud to be an active participant in the celebrated Laguna Beach arts community. From classic plays and musical comedies to the current off-Broadway smash, cutting edge and traditional music exhibitions, dance festivals and stand-up comedy performances, Laguna Playhouse brings the magical experience of the performing arts direct to over 80,000 patrons each season. Laguna Playhouse educational programming includes year-round classes, productions by and for children and teens (Youth Theatre) and is one of the few companies in the region that offer a curriculum-based professional theatre-touring program, TheatreReach, which aligns with the California State Standards for literature, history and performing arts curriculum.

Laguna Playhouse has been recognized in for the past five years as one of Orange County Register's “Best of OC” in the category of Live Theatre. The Laguna Playhouse has featured many talented performers on stage, including Ed Asner, Leslie Caron, Hershey Felder, Harrison Ford, Melanie Griffith, Val Kilmer, Gregory Harrison, Dan Lauria, Hal Linden, Wendie Malick, Rita Rudner, Peter Strauss, JoBeth Williams, Joely Fisher, Charles Shaughnessy, French Stewart, Loretta Swit, and Bette Davis. Learn What's Going On at www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

Comments