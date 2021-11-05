Laguna Playhouse to Present The Skivvies, SISTER'S CHRISTMAS CATECHISM & More

Laguna Playhouse is inviting you to enjoy the holidays with five joyous experiences that celebrate the season as only the Playhouse can! Join them for some outrageous holiday cheer with the always underdressed, The Skivvies; or come spend time with Sister for a hilarious religious experience; they have the iconic sounds of Christmas with the music of the legendary Carpenters and then enjoy thei New Year's Eve tradition (and the perfect start to 2022!) with the always hilarious Rita Rudner! New Year's Day weekend brings some Americana with the harmonic sounds of the Folk Legacy Trio to start your New Year right. There is something for you and everyone on your holiday list at the historic Laguna Playhouse!

Their Holiday Season of Shows include:

THE SKIVVIES - "SAY IT AIN'T SNOW"

December 6 - 7, 2021

The Skivvies are back! Broadway's Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley return to the Laguna Playhouse for two nights of the most outrageous holiday show of the season. This undie-rock, comedy pop, award-winning duo perform stripped-down, mashed-up versions of holiday favorites and more. Expect to see ukulele, electric cello and an array of zany instruments.

Featured in People Magazine's Hottest Bodies Issue and as Sports Illustrated's Favorite New Band, The Skivvies' award-nominated live shows feature celebrity special guests having wild fun, packed with big voices and crazy harmonies. But no pants.

MERRY CHRISTMAS, DARLING:

CARPENTERS' CHRISTMAS

December 13 - 15, 2021

Long ago and oh so far away... the world fell in love with the Carpenters and their era-defining repertoire of songs. Merry Christmas Darling: Carpenters' Christmas is a show celebrating the biggest hits of one of the most successful recording acts of all time, and a full complement of their classic Christmas repertoire. Led by Michelle Berting Brett and accompanied by her Nashville band, Merry Christmas Darling: Carpenters' Christmas recreates the original sound of the Carpenters' pop hits and Christmas repertoire, complete with stories of their lives and musical career.

SISTER'S CHRISTMAS CATECHISM

December 20 - 21, 2021

It's "CSI: Bethlehem" in this holiday mystery extravaganza from the author of Late Nite Catechism, as Sister takes on the mystery that has intrigued historians throughout the ages - whatever happened to the Magi's gold? ("We know that Mary used the frankincense and myrrh as a sort of potpourri - they were in a barn after all.") Retelling the story of the nativity, as only Sister can, this hilarious holiday production has been vaccinated, masked and is ready to take on Christmas in a very Sister way.

RITA RUDNER'S HAPPY VACCINATED

NEW YEAR'S EVE!

December 31, 2021

Join superstar comedienne Rita Rudner at her HAPPY, VACCINATED NEW YEAR'S EVE, Laguna Playhouse's sixth annual New Year's Eve celebration. Rita is back to usher in a hilarious start to 2022! Not only one of America's top comedians, Rita is also a New York Times bestselling author, as well as an award-winning television personality, screenwriter, playwright, Broadway dancer and actress. Don't miss this comedy legend hosting her early evening New Year's Eve party at Laguna Playhouse, along with special guest duo Age Gap (Laguna's own Jason Feddy and Molly Bergman). You'll watch the ball drop on the East Coast, toast the end of 2021 and welcome in 2022!

FOLK LEGACY TRIO

January 1 - 2, 2022

What have you been doing since 1971? Hemming your bell bottoms? Rebuilding your Volkswagen bus? George, Rick and Jerry have been performing the music they love at the highest levels of national and international stages. Folk Legacy Trio brings together the talents of George Grove, Rick Dougherty and Jerry Siggins to sing the great songs of the folk era. These three men have been involved with the music of the great Folk Era since its very beginning. These three gentlemen shared stages with the best-known names of the folk era: Peter Paul & Mary, Tom Paxton, Judy Collins, Barry MacGuire, The New Christy Minstrels, The Brothers Four, The Chad Mitchell Trio, The Mamas & The Papas, The Association, John Sebastian, Josh White Jr, The Limeliters, Glenn Yarbrough, The Kingston Trio, Pete Seeger. Yes, this is a list of musical icons, but it is also a list of people with whom they've performed, traveled, written songs and shared meals. These are the friends and memories The Folk Legacy Trio bring to life with the memorable and exciting music of the Great American Folksong Book™.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

THE SKIVVIES "SAY IT AINT SNOW" will perform Monday, December 6 & Tuesday, December 7 at 7:30 pm. Ticket prices $51.00 - $61.00. (Vaccinated only performances.)

MERRY CHRISTMAS, DARLING: CARPENTERS CHRISTMAS will perform Monday, December 13 & Tuesday, December 14 at 7:30pm and Wednesday, December 15 at 2:00 pm & 7:30 pm. Ticket prices $71.00 - $86.00. (Vaccinated only performances.)

SISTER'S CHRISTMAS CATECHISM will perform Monday, December 20 & Tuesday, December 21 at 7:30pm. Ticket Prices $46. (Vaccinated only performances & masks required.)

RITA RUDNER'S HAPPY VACCINATED NEW YEAR'S EVE! will perform Friday, December 31 at 7:00pm. Ticket prices $105.00 - $ 131.00. (Vaccinated only performance.)

FOLK LEGACY TRIO will perform Saturday, January 1 at 7:30 pm & Sunday, January 2 at 2:00 pm. Ticket prices $56 - $71. (Vaccinated only performances.)

All performances will take place at Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach. Tickets can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change. The box office is open Mondays - Saturdays: 11a.m. to 5 p.m. (open until showtime on performance days); Sundays: 11a.m. - 4p.m.