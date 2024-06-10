Laguna Playhouse to Present THE MALE INTELLECT: AN OXYMORON? and WOODY SINGS This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE will present two very special events coming up later this June! Robert Dubac's critically acclaimed, hilarious and insightful, THE MALE INTELLECT: AN OXYMORON? and an evening of music from the legendary American songwriter Woody Guthrie, WOODY SINGS: THE MUSICAL LEGACY OF Woody Guthrie starring award-winning actor/singer David M. Lutken and his band of talented multi-instrumentalists. Both shows will perform beginning the week of June 26 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Drive in Laguna Beach.

THE MALE INTELLECT: AN OXYMORON?

June 26 - 27, 2024

$41 - $51

Robert Dubac's THE MALE INTELLECT: AN OXYMORON? is an international comedic phenomenon. Described by The New York Times as “Hilarious...a one man tour de force!” - it is hands down one of the funniest solo shows you will ever see.

Men and women from eighteen to eighty laugh non-stop as Robert Dubac embarks on a quest to answer the age old question, “What do women want?” With a shrug of his shoulders or a crook of his neck, he seamlessly transforms himself into five hysterical boneheads who offer sidesplitting advice on how to best straddle the gender gap - all while drinking a beer.

Hailed by critics and audiences alike: “THE MALE INTELLECT: AN OXYMORON? is a rare thing; a clever combination of theater and stand-up comedy that is laugh-out-loud funny, provocative and insightful all at once. There are two types of people who should rush and see it - men and women!” - The Providence Journal

WOODY SINGS: THE MUSICAL LEGACY OF Woody Guthrie

June 29 – 30, 2024

$41 - $51

Join us for a joyous, inspirational tribute to the Oklahoma troubadour that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame calls “the original folk hero.” Award-winning actor/singer David M. Lutken and his band of talented multi-instrumentalists share the depth and breadth of Woody's musical legacy: satire, wanderlust, heroism, heartache, activism and organizing - stirring ballads and energetic foot-stompers, songs he wrote, songs that inspired him, and songs from artists that Guthrie's words, music and spirit continue to inspire. “This Land Is Your Land", “Pastures of Plenty," “Bound for Glory," "Union Maid," "Pretty Boy Floyd," "Roll on, Columbia,” and many, many more. Come sing along!

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

THE MALE INTELLECT: AN OXYMORON?

Wednesday, June 26 & Thursday, June 27 at 7:30pm

$41 - $51

WOODY SINGS:

THE MUSICAL LEGACY OF Woody Guthrie

Saturday, June 29 at 2:00pm & 7:30pm;

Sunday, June 30 at 1:00pm

$41 - $51

Tickets can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-2787. Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext.229. Prices subject to change.

The box office is open Tuesdays - Sundays: 12pm to 4pm; Mondays open 2 hours prior to show time and until 15 minutes after curtain. Open until showtime on all performance days.

For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com. LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Comments