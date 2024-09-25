Laguna Playhouse to Present THE BOOK OF MORON & The Folk Legacy Trio in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE will present two very special events coming this October! The writer/performer of their recent engagement of The Male Intellect: An Oxymoron?, brings his latest Off-Broadway hit, the hilarious Robert Dubac’s THE BOOK OF MORON. Also, this October, enjoy an afternoon or evening of music from three folk legends of the music industry, THE FOLK LEGACY TRIO, featuring George Grove, Rick Dougherty and Jerry Siggins. Both shows will perform the weekend of October 3 - 5 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Drive in Laguna Beach.



Robert Dubac’s “THE BOOK OF MORON”

October 3 & 4 (7:30PM)

$44 - $54



Robert Dubac returns to Laguna Playhouse with THE BOOK OF MORON, his newest Off-Broadway hit described as one of the most “Hilarious" “Intelligent” and “Scorching” satirical attacks on idiocracy since Mark Twain. For those tired of adolescent comedies generated by the mediocrity of television, this fast-paced satire comes to life with precision and wit. It’s comedy on steroids. Think your funny bone can handle it?



Robert Dubac’S THE BOOK OF MORON is recommended for ages 13+.



THE FOLK LEGACY TRIO

October 5 (2:00pm &7:30pm)

$41 - $51

What have you been doing since 1971? Hemming your bell bottoms? Rebuilding your Volkswagen bus? George, Rick and Jerry have been performing the music they love at the highest levels of national and international stages. THE FOLK LEGACY TRIO brings together the talents of George Grove, Rick Dougherty and Jerry Siggins to sing the great songs of the folk era. These three men have been involved with the music of the great Folk Era since its very beginning. The Folk Legacy Trio are George Grove, formerly with “The Kingston Trio” for 41 years, Rick Dougherty, former member of “The Limeliters” and “The Kingston Trio” for 25 years and Jerry Siggins, former lead singer for 27 years of the legendary doo-wop group “The Diamonds."

Tickets can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-2787. Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext.229. Prices subject to change.

