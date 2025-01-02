Laguna Playhouse to Host Talkback with Mary Roosevelt Following Performance of ELEANOR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is presenting a unique and intimate event on Saturday, January 25, 2025, following the 2:00pm performance of ELEANOR by Mark St. Germain, directed by David Ellenstein. Immediately after, join in for an exclusive talkback featuring Mary Roosevelt, a direct descendant of Eleanor Roosevelt, who will share personal stories and reflections on the life and legacy of one of the 20th century’s most iconic women. This event is open to the public.



Following the talkback, the floor will open for a Q&A session, where attendees can ask questions and dive deeper into Eleanor’s legacy and the personal connections that continue to keep her story alive. As you savor the experience, guests are invited to enjoy a warm cup of tea - creating a cozy and conversational space to brew bonds and become steeped in dialogue, just as Eleanor would have done herself.



As Eleanor believed, tea is the perfect setting for tackling the tough questions of life. In this rare opportunity, you’ll have the chance to reflect on Eleanor’s transformative work in civil rights, human rights, and politics, while also learning about her humanity, resilience, and unwavering dedication to justice. This talkback promises to be a memorable and enriching experience that will leave you with a deeper understanding of the woman who inspired millions. Eleanor Roosevelt famously said, “A woman is like a tea bag - you never know how strong she is until she gets in hot water.” Eleanor believed that any problem could be solved over tea, and this talkback invites guests to do just that. With Mary Roosevelt’s insightful stories and Kandis Chappell’s moving portrayal of Eleanor, this event offers a chance to connect with history, reflect on Eleanor’s enduring influence, and engage in thoughtful dialogue.



ELEANOR, written by Mark St. Germain and directed by David Ellenstein (A View from the Bridge, Holmes & Watson, A Shayna Maidel) will begin previews on Wednesday, January 15 (with a press opening on Sunday, January 19 at 5:30pm) and will run through Sunday, February 2 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.



A tour-de-force solo performance by Kandis Chappell brings to life the dynamic and iconic First Lady, Eleanor Roosevelt. Both strong and vulnerable, public and private, Eleanor Roosevelt’s fascinating story will sweep you away. Learn more about the passionate and unforgettable woman at the heart of her husband’s presidency whose impact on history cannot be understated.



