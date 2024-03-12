Laguna Playhouse To Present CAMELOT, FENCES, And More For 2024-2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE has announced its 2024-2025 season of shows!

This season begins with a special bonus production of the legendary musical, Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT; followed by an uproarious comedy, DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER; next is one of Arthur Miller's most powerful plays, A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE; then spend some time with one of America's greatest first ladies in the tour-de-force play, ELEANOR; followed by everyone's favorite detective in a new musical comedy whodunit, THE REMARKABLE MISTER HOLMES; then the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning masterwork, August Wilson's FENCES; a world premiere whodunit, PERIL IN THE ALPS, from Steven Dietz, the writer/director of the 2023 smash-hit Murder on the Links,; and the Playhouse Will Close the season with the heartfelt country music musical, HONKY TONK ANGELS!

Other special bonus events this season include the annual holiday Panto with the world premiere of RAPUNZEL'S HOLIDAY WISH: A HAIR-LARIOUS TANGLED TALE; everyone's favorite “Sister” will be back as we celebrate her Easter & Christmas “Catechisms;” the return of the popular “Comedy Nights at the Playhouse;” two Youth and Education program productions, and so much more!

Comments Artistic Director David Ellenstein “This is going to be an unforgettable season of plays and musicals that our subscribers and audiences are not going to want to miss. We are so looking forward to welcoming you to what we truly believe is going to be our best season ever at the Playhouse!”

THE LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE 2024-2025 SEASON:

Lerner & Loewe's

CAMELOT

July 24 – August 11, 2024

Press Opening July 28 at 5:30pm

Book & Lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner

Music by Frederick Loewe

Original Production Directed and Staged by Moss Hart

Based on The Once and Future King by T.H. White

Book Adapted by David Lee

New Orchestrations by Steve Orich

Directed by Jeffrey B. Moss

Prepare for an evening of enchantment in Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT, brilliantly adapted for intimate theatres. This Tony Award-winning fairy-tale musical resounds with such memorable songs as, “I Loved You Once in Silence,” “If Ever I Would Leave You,” and the title song, “Camelot.” Based on the King Arthur legend, it features the iconic characters King Arthur, Guinevere, Sir Lancelot, and the Knights of the Round Table. This epic story centers on the quest for democracy, justice, and the tragic struggle between passion, aspiration, and kingdoms. Transport yourself to a world of romance, revelry, and magic.

Camelot is not included in 2024-2025 season subscription packages, but can be added by subscribers at a special discounted rate. This production is licensed by Music Theatre International.

DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER

September 4 – September 22, 2024

Press Opening September 8 at 5:30pm

Written by Marc Camoletti

Adapted by Robin Hawdon

Directed by Christopher Williams

This wildly successful comedy was first produced at Laguna Playhouse in 1997 and is back by popular demand! This outrageous farce has all the right ingredients for a delicious and sexy night of laughter. There's a not-so-happily married couple, a cook mistaken for a mistress, a mistress who can't cook, and enough mistaken identities and confused alibis to have audiences in stitches.

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

October 30 – November 17, 2024 (Press Opening November 3 at 5:30pm)

Written by Arthur Miller

Directed by David Ellenstein

This stunning drama from one of America's greatest playwrights is set in 1950's Brooklyn where Eddie Carbone wrestles with the complexities of family, assimilation, and the American Dream. Ultimately, desire and jealousy collide in this modern classic, sure to be remembered as a powerful night of theatre.

ELEANOR

January 15 – February 2, 2025 (Press Opening January 19 at 5:30pm)

Written by Mark St. Germain

Directed by David Ellenstein

A tour-de-force solo performance by Kandis Chappell brings to life the dynamic and iconic First Lady, Eleanor Roosevelt. Both strong and vulnerable, both public and private, Eleanor Roosevelt's fascinating story will sweep you away. Learn more about the passionate and unforgettable woman at the heart of her husband's presidency whose impact on history cannot be understated.

MISTER HOLMES

March 5 – March 23, 2025 (Press Opening March 9 at 5:30pm)

Book by Omri Schein & David Ellenstein

Lyrics by Omri Schein

Music by Daniel Lincoln

Directed by David Ellenstein

Sherlock Holmes is back with an all-new madcap mystery to solve...and a new sidekick! In this fast-paced, wildly comedic musical. Holmes must solve a series of baffling crimes without the help of his trusted partner. Packed with wild wordplay, red herrings, and zany surprises, this over-the-top rollercoaster of musical mayhem is perfect for fans of Arthur Conan Doyle, Mel Brooks, musical theater, or anyone who loves a fun night out.

August Wilson's FENCES

April 30– May 18, 2025

Press Opening May 4 at 5:30pm

Troy Maxson was a star of the Negro baseball leagues, but now it's 1957 and he's a garbage man in Pittsburgh. In one of August Wilson's best and most well-known plays, we see one man struggle with disappointment and the effect it has on his marriage and relationship with his sons. This powerful Pulitzer Prize-winning play is both epic and intimate and a must-see theatrical event.

PERIL IN THE ALPS

A New Hercule Poirot Comic Mystery!

June 11 – June 29, 2025

Press Opening June 15 at 5:30pm

Written and Directed by Steven Dietz

Based in part on “Poirot Investigates” by Agatha Christie

The thrilling follow-up to Murder on the Links makes its anticipated debut! This new Hercule Poirot story leads the famed Belgian detective on a thrilling journey into the treacherous snow-capped Alps to solve a kidnapping before it becomes a murder. Will he finally meet his match in the mountains? Fortunately for the audience, the journey to the satisfying conclusion is filled with clever twists and turns and plenty of laughter as Poirot encounters dozens of eccentric characters and clever suspects – all played by six actors!

HONKY TONK ANGELS

July 30– August 17, 2025

Press Opening August 3 at 5:30pm

Written by Ted Swindley

This feel-good, boot stompin' musical celebrates the enduring power of music and friendship. Armed with only their dreams and a bus ticket, three sassy gals leave their thankless lives behind and head to Nashville to become country music singers. Revisit dozens of pop-country favorites like “Stand By Your Man,” “Ode To Billy Joe”, “Delta Dawn,” and many more.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

Season subscriptions are now on sale. Seven-play season packages (with Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT as an add-on bonus option) start at $233 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Single tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 18, 2024. Subscribers can save up to 30% and receive first access to seats and other exclusive benefits.

The box office is open Tuesdays - Sundays: 12pm to 4pm; Mondays open 2 hours prior to show time and until 15 minutes after curtain. Open until showtime on all performance days.