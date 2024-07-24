Sierra Madre Playhouse to Spotlight Hindustani Vocalist GAAYATRI

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sierra Madre Playhouse will present eminent Hindustani vocalist GAAYATRI in an unprecedented program showcasing the vocal music of the Rampur-Maihar Senia gharana, including several never-before-heard pieces from the Maihar tradition, on Saturday, August 31, 2024, 2:00 pm.

GAAYATRI performs selections from every major style of Hindustani music, including ancient Vedic-era Dhrupad and Dhammar, featuring Amol Ghode on the ancient pakhawaj double-sided barrel drum, and later-era Khyal repertoire accompanied by Neelamjit Dhillon on tabla and Makheer Singh on dilruba. She also presents the first public performance of several light classical pieces from the Maihar tradition.

While the Maihar tradition is renowned for its legacy of master instrumentalists, such as Ustad Ali Akbar Khan and Pandit Ravi Shankar, it also carries a rich tradition of vocal music dating at least to the 15th century. The last known pure vocalists of this tradition were Mian Tansen and his daughter Saraswati from the 15th century. Over time, the music has been stewarded by the great instrumentalists of the Maihar tradition and passed down from generation to generation. After seven generations, GAAYATRI is the first pure vocalist of the style, having trained with Ustad Ali Akbar Khan since the age of 4.

In addition to performing live, GAAYATRI, a first-generation Indian American based in Santa Monica who studied ethnomusicology at UCLA, has contributed original Indian-influenced music scores for film, television, and digital media.

Tickets ($12 - $35) are on sale now. For tickets and information, please call 626.355.4318 or visit www.sierramadreplayhouse.org. Sierra Madre Playhouseis located at 87 West Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL