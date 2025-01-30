Laguna Art Museum to Collaborate with Over 80 California Artists for 43rd California Cool Art Auction

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Laguna Art Museum will present the 43rd Annual California Cool Art Auction taking place February 15 to March 1 with both online and in-person auction events. Tickets are on sale now for the sell-out auction featuring works of prominent California artists, available to preview in person at Laguna Art Museum with paid admission beginning on February 15. Bidding for the annual auction will open online on February 19 via Bidsquare.

The auction culminates with the California Cool Art Auction and Benefit on Saturday, March 1, at 6:00 pm for ticket-holders and sponsors, with a special artist reception starting at 8:00 pm. Guests are invited to join more than 80 California artists for an extraordinary evening celebrating art and community while raising critical funds to support the museum's exhibitions and education programs. Exclusive works will also be available for purchase on Bidsquare before and during the event.

“The California Cool Art Auction represents the incredible creativity and generosity of California’s artists and art enthusiasts," said Julie Perlin Lee, Executive Director of Laguna Art Museum. “We are excited to welcome guests to the museum on March 1 for a night that will showcase inspiring art, support our mission and create unforgettable memories.”

The lineup of distinguished California artists includes Charles Arnoldi, Kelly Berg, Woods Davy, Guy Dill, Andy Moses, Ed Ruscha and many more. To keep the night lively and engaging, Laguna Art Museum is excited to welcome acclaimed auctioneer, Zack Krone. An Orange County native and founder of California Coast Auctions, Krone is widely regarded as one of the best in the business and a valued friend of the museum. Registration for the online auction will open on February 15 via Bidsquare.

Laguna Art Museum’s California Cool Art Auction supports Laguna Art Museum's mission through the generosity of the participating artists and attendees. Through artwork donations, these artists have shown their love and support of Laguna Art Museum as a leading arts organization in Southern California.

Laguna Art Museum is seeking additional sponsors for the 43rd Annual Art Auction. Gain exclusive access, preview the art and receive an invite to a VIP event—all while supporting the museum's mission. For more information about the 43rd Annual California Cool Art Auction and Laguna Art Museum, visit lagunaartmuseum.org. To stay connected and learn about upcoming events, follow the museum on Facebook, Instagram and X.

Comments