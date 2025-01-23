Laguna Art Museum Unveils Temporary Mural Project to Transform Façade

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Laguna Art Museum has announced the launch of a dynamic and temporary mural project designed to refresh the museum’s façade while fostering community involvement and raising funds for the transformative Every Single One campaign.

This creative initiative invites donors to “purchase” squares of the building’s exterior, where they can personally write their names, creating a meaningful and lasting impression. Donations for these squares start at a recommended $250. Participants will have the unique opportunity to engage directly with the mural by adding their own names. If individuals are unable to attend, museum staff will ensure their names are included thoughtfully. Painting of the mural will take place on Friday, April 25 through Sunday, April 27, 2025.

The collaborative mural will serve as a temporary canvas for community expression and celebration before the museum undergoes a complete exterior repaintingThis project represents more than just a fundraising effort; it’s a call to action for the community to come together and leave a tangible mark on the museum’s evolution. Donors will have the rare opportunity to combine philanthropy with artistic expression, contributing to the museum’s mission of cultural enrichment while adding to its visual vibrancy. The temporary mural will remain on display for approximately 3–4 weeks, offering a striking showcase of creativity and unity before the façade is permanently restored.

“Our goal is to restore the beauty of our facility while fostering a sense of ownership and excitement among our donors and visitors,” said Julie Perlin Lee, the Executive Director of Laguna Art Museum. “This project not only beautifies our space but also encourages community involvement in the arts, making every single one of us a part of this journey towards renewal.”

The mural will be a collaborative effort, hand-painted by skilled artists, with an exciting opportunity for donors and community members to leave their personal mark. Participants will have the chance to contribute their unique touches to the artwork, including the option to add their own names, making it a truly collective creation.

Renderings reveal a bold, colorful design that prominently features donor names in high-contrast hues, ensuring visibility and artistic flair. This engaging installation is poised to be a centerpiece of the Every Single One campaign, celebrating community contributions in an innovative and meaningful way.

Beyond aesthetic improvements, the museum remains committed to enhancing accessibility, educational programs and exhibitions as part of its broader mission. The temporary mural project exemplifies this commitment, providing a platform for shared experiences, artistic collaboration and cultural enrichment.

Community members are invited to participate by securing a square in the mural grid, leaving a lasting legacy of their support. For more details or to reserve your space, visit lagunaartmuseum.org/EverySingleOne or contact Charles Stanton at cstanton@lagunaartmuseum.org.

