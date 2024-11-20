Laguna Art Museum Launches Campaign to Raise $1 Million for Program Expansion & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Laguna Art Museum is launching its Every Single One campaign, an initiative aimed at raising $1 million to enhance the museum’s community programs and expand accessibility in its facilities. This campaign kicked off on November 1, 2024 and will continue through the end of March 2025.

“This pivotal campaign is inspired by our vision for the museum and our commitment to the community,” said Julie Lee Perlin, Executive Director of the Laguna Art Museum. “As we make these enhancements, we’re also deepening our dedication to serving our community through educational programs, exhibitions and a space that reflects the caliber of the art we present. Every contribution helps us make a meaningful impact.”

The funds raised through the Every Single One campaign will support renovations, including audio/visual and lighting improvements and beautification efforts for both the interior and exterior of the museum and its grounds, with the aim of creating a more welcoming and engaging experience for visitors.

In addition to facility upgrades, the campaign will bolster ongoing artistic and operational needs while expanding community and educational programs. This includes enhancing exhibits and preserving the museum's valuable collection, all part of the organization’s growth trajectory.

Donor experiences and gifts will also play a key role in the campaign. All donors will receive a token of appreciation, with special gifts available at various levels. These include exclusive books about the museum’s history and collection, limited edition prints and access to invitation-only events. More information about donor gifts will be available on the museum’s website at lagunaartmuseum.org/everysingleone.

The campaign will also feature special guest appearances and sponsors announced throughout its duration, fostering community involvement in the arts.

