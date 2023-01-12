Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts Presents World Premiere Beatnik Horror Comedy Musical DID YOU SEE WHAT WALTER PAISLEY DID TODAY?

Performances run March 16 - April 2.

Jan. 12, 2023  
LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS presents a very special event: the world premiere of the beatnik horror comedy musical, DID YOU SEE WHAT WALTER PAISLEY DID TODAY? with book, music, & lyrics by Randy Rogel, musical direction by Andrew Orbison, choreography by Connor Gallagher and developed and directed by BT McNicholl.

DID YOU SEE WHAT WALTER PAISLEY DID TODAY? will preview on Thursday, March 16 at 7:30 pm & Friday, March 17 at 8 pm (with a press opening on Saturday, March 18 at 8 pm) and will run through Sunday, April 2, 2023 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

When a struggling beatnik sculptor in San Francisco stumbles upon a new style of art that thrusts him into fame, fortune, and perhaps some big trouble, well - you'll just have to see what Walter Paisley did today. Three-time Emmy-winner Randy Rogel ("Animaniacs") serves up a delightfully varied score of cool jazz, Petula Clark-like knockouts, Neil Sedaka bubble-gum pop, and more. Directed by BT McNicholl (original Broadway creative team member of Spamalot, Billy Elliot, and Cabaret). Be the first to catch this World Premiere musical!

Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 pm; Fridays at 8 pm; Saturdays at 2 pm & 8 pm and Sundays at 1:30 pm & 6:30 pm. There is no performance on Saturday, March 18 at

2 pm.

Tickets range from $28 - $40 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website www.LaMiradaTheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Group and military discounts are available. $14 Student Tickets are available. Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue, where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is free.




