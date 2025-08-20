La Mirada Theatre Breaks Box Office Record With FIDDLER ON THE ROOF and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS revealed that for the fourth straight year in a row, fueled by Jason Alexander’s star turn as “Tevye” in its acclaimed production of Fiddler on the Roof, and wildly successful runs of Waitress, The Play That Goes Wrong, Legally Blonde, and Disney’s FROZEN The Broadway Musical, its recently concluded 2024-2025 “Broadway Series” season, coupled with its presentation of one-night specialty acts, shattered all-time box office records for attendance, single tickets, and overall revenue!

For La Mirada Theatre’s “Broadway Series” of musicals, total paid attendance saw a 21% increase over the previous record-breaking season. Total revenue for the Broadway series marked a whopping 32% increase over the previous year. All of these shows were financed solely by the City of La Mirada and co-produced by La Mirada Theatre and McCoy Rigby Entertainment.

One-night presentations of headliners, bands, comedians, and holiday shows also hit a record high, with a healthy 10% increase in total paid attendance and a robust 18% increase in revenue over the previous record-breaking season.

Subscriptions for next season's Broadway Series are already 13% ahead of last season, year-over-year, on their way to set yet another new record.

The 2024-2025 season was an historic record-breaking season at La Mirada Theatre, besting any of the theatre's previous 47 years by a wide margin.

Since returning from the COVID shutdown, La Mirada Theatre has seen an astounding increase of 68% in revenues and 40% in total attendance, bucking national trends.

La Mirada Theatre is unique among U.S. regional houses: its self-produced shows are sponsored solely by a municipality, The City of La Mirada, which also owns and manages the theatre itself.