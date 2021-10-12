LOVE IN 2020 Web Series to Screen In Full At LA Femme International Film Festival

"LOVE IN 2020", a timely millennial rom-com, has joined the lineup at this year's LA Femme International Film Festival (October 14 -17).

This is the first festival to screen the series in its entirety (6 episodes), on Friday, October 15th at 6PM. It will also screen virtually throughout the duration of the festival. It will also screen in full at the Sunscreen Film Festival West on November 6th at noon.

The pandemic-themed series is written, directed, produced, and shot entirely by women. Actor Anna Jaller (Homecoming, Entourage the Movie) produces the series alongside director/editor Eirinn Disbrow (Ghostbusters, Snatched, Long Shot), writer Christina Garofalo Bonifacio (When Dogs Heal, Robb Report, Huffington Post) and Brandi Hart Craig, (SPY, Game Night, Shazam); Director of Photography Kristin Mendez (CT Fletcher, Vegas Baby) completes the team.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hits, 28-year-old Kenna Benjamin (Jaller) hates her job and is unsuccessful in love. Now that human contact is banned (or at minimum requires six feet of separation), Kenna fears that she will have to navigate the lockdown alone. After a dozen disappointing FaceTime dates, a virtual booty call gone awry, and bad news about her job, Kenna discovers that it is possible to find connection amid this newfound isolation, if first she can connect with herself.

Packed with Judd-Apatow style comedy, Love in 2020 doesn't shy away from heavier issues, including double standards for women in work and dating, the mental effects of isolation, and anti-Chinese racism. However, it was important to the producers to keep it light and stay true to a comedic tone.

"Ultimately, it's a story that asks who we want to be and how we want to show up in the world when this is over," says writer/producer Christina Garofalo Bonifacio. "When we look back on 2020, no one will forget the strife; it was important to us to give people permission to find joy and laugh during this time, too."

Other cast members include Jeff Pierre (Shameless, Walker), James Tang (NCIS, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Gabrielle Lane (911, The Rookie), Kat Purgal (Dave, Criminal Minds), Michelle LaRue (How I Met Your Mother, Workaholics), Deja Soufka (Seal Team, S.W.A.T.), April Lang (My Fiona, Something Evil Becomes us), Ryan Pratton (Jimmy Kimmel Live, viral Tik Tok star), Yolanda Esquivel (Showdown), and Nicole DuBois (known by her 800k Tik Tok fans as NickyDoobs.)

LOVE IN 2020 will screen at the Regal Cinema at LA Live, 1000 Olympic Blvd. on October 15th at 6PM. Individual tickets can be purchased at the box office or by visiting https://lafemme.org. It will also screen at the Sunscreen Film Festival West on November 6th at noon, Hermosa Beach Theater, 710 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Buy tickets at https://filmfreeway.com/SunscreenWest/tickets.