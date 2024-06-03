LMU's Shakespeare On The Bluff Summer Festival to Return With MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Loyola Marymount University's seventh Shakespeare on the Bluff summer festival will feature performances of "Much Ado About Nothing" June 20-22 and "Troilus & Cressida" July 18-20.

The popular, free, and family-friendly event is presented by LMU's College of Communication and Fine Arts and Theatre Arts program. As Shakespeare wrote in "Much Ado About Nothing" - "the world must be peopled!" - everyone is invited to enjoy these timeless tales at the outdoor Drollinger Family Stage in Lawton Plaza on the Westchester campus.

"We're thrilled to be back in front of audiences with free live performances of Shakespeare, featuring both student and professional performers," said Kevin Wetmore, professor of theatre arts and artistic director of Shakespeare on the Bluff. "This summer, we present a fun family comedy and a rarely seen dark war drama. "Much Ado About Nothing" is always a riot, and with its mix of clever and silly characters, will delight the whole family. "Troilus and Cressida" is a difficult play about love during the Trojan War, featuring an exciting and diverse cast."

LMU CFA Dean Bryant Keith Alexander added: "I am excited to welcome our faithful audiences from the LMU campus, Westchester, and Playa Vista, along with our ever-growing visitors from around Los Angeles, to our beautiful campus. 'Shakespeare on the Bluff' has become a wonderful community engagement that explores both the critical and creative that comes with our productions of the Bard and permeates throughout the College of Communication and Fine Arts."

All shows begin at 8 p.m. and are roughly 90 minutes long. Low lawn chairs and picnics on the lawn are welcome; the doors open at 6 p.m. Registration is encouraged, but not required.

Performances

"Much Ado About Nothing," directed by Jim Holmes

June 20-22, 2024, 8 p.m.

Shakespeare's beloved comedy involves misunderstandings, needlessly complex schemes, and things overheard. Young soldier Claudio and fair Hero fall in love, but when villain Don John plots to besmirch her reputation and ruin their marriage, it takes an entire village, including their witty friends Beatrice and Benedict, her wise father, and a group of well-meaning but none-too-bright watchmen, to unmask the villains, reunite the lovers, and save the day.

"Troilus & Cressida," directed by Kevin Wetmore

July 18-20, 2024, 8 p.m.

"Troilus and Cressida" is Shakespeare's story of love and relationships during the Trojan War. Agamemnon has brought the Greeks to recapture Helen of Troy, bringing with him Menelaus, Ulysses, Ajax, and other Greek princes to battle with the princes of Troy: Hector, Aeneus, and young Troilus, who is in love with Cressida. But when Cressida is traded to the Greeks as part of an exchange, he sneaks into the Greek camp to learn that all is horrible in love and war. A bitter play about war and relationships and how we cope with learning that reality does not match our ideals, presented in a gender-reversed production.

