LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD in Spanish and English Comes to Theatre West

For thirty-seven years, Theatre West has presented Storybook Theatre in presentations specially designed for young audiences. These are interactive musicals that invite audience participation, and have in many cases been the first experience that many children have had with live theatre. Storybook Theatre is a valued part of Theatre West.

Theatre West has received a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, its first such national recognition. This grant will enable Storybook Theatre to go to underserved areas of Los Angeles County in which there is typically no access to professional children's theatre. The Storybook Theatre production of its musical Little Red Riding Hood will be performed at each location in both English and Spanish. Admission will be free (supported by the NEA grant). Here is a schedule of upcoming performances:

Sunday, June 12, 2022. Plaza Del Valle, 8610 Van Nuys Blvd. , Panorama City, CA 91402. In English at 5:00 p.m. In Spanish at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 23. Fernangeles Park, 8851 Laurel Canyon Blvd., Sun Valley, CA 91352. In English at 4:00 p.m. In Spanish at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 25. La Puente Community Center Courtyard, 501 Glendora Ave., La Puente, CA 91744. In English at 6 :00 p.m. In Spanish at 7:30 p.m.

Monday, July 25. Tony Arceo Memorial Park Bandshell, 3125 Tyler Ave., El Monte, CA 91731. In English at 5:00 p.m. In Spanish at 6:30 p.m.

Book, music and lyrics are by Lloyd J. Schwartz. Directed by Lloyd J. Schwartz and Mario Rocha. Spanish translation (in its World Premiere) by Liane Schirmer. Produced by Joe Nassi. Set design by Ashley Taylor. Costume design by Mylette Nora.

Storybook Theatre's wholesome, non-violent, non-scary performances are perfect fun for the whole family, but especially for children 3-10 years old. There is an adorable Little Red Riding Hood, a funny wolf, a Granny at the Pianny, and lots of audience participation as Little Red Riding Hood goes through the woods to Granny's house.

Little Red Riding Hood is being presented in collaboration with the City of La Puente, City of El Monte, Plaza del Valle, Sun Valley Neighborhood Council, and the Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation.

"We always want our children to have some magical moments where the world of imagination takes them to wonderful places they did not know were theirs to find. Quite simply, theatre empowers their intellects, enlivens all their senses. It has long been my dream to bring professional live theatre to the youth of Sun Valley, but it was beyond even my wildest dreams to see this level of incredible talent come to our own backyard. Thank you, Theatre West! This will be transformative, indeed!"----Wendy Thun, President of Sun Valley Area Neighborhood Council

