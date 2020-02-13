LIFE IN BOOBS Comes To Rockwell Table & Stage For Four-Month Run

LIFE IN BOOBS, the original musical journey, will have a landmark, four-month run at the celebrated Rockwell Table & Stage in the heart of Los Feliz, CA. Opening on Saturday, March 7th, LIFE IN BOOBS will play the first Saturday of every month on the same stage that graced the likes of Jeff Goldblum, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Janel Parrish, Frankie Grande, Garrett Clayton, Emma Hunton, among others.

With Book & Lyrics by Casey Christensen (The Donkey Show), composed by celebrity vocal coach Rachael Lawrence (Grey's Anatomy, Glee), and conceived by Jennifer Goodman, LIFE IN BOOBS showcases true trials and tribulations of women everywhere, with original songs, comedic vignettes and dramatic monologues. Less than two years ago, the one-act musical was hosting its first workshop at Vitello's Supper Club in Studio City. From there, it did limited runs at The Pico as well as a four month sold out premium run at Second City Hollywood.

"I'm thrilled to be bringing Life in Boobs to Rockwell Table & Stage," said Christensen. "We've wanted to be at Rockwell for a while and I'm so happy to give our audiences this special, fun experience. So much of our cast has performed here over the years, that it feels like we're bringing this musical home."

LIFE IN BOOBS explores the journeys many women face from training bras, to being felt up for the first time, catcalls, to pumping at work, facing breast cancer, and confronting a changing older body. The energetic original songs incorporate humorous pieces like "C-L-E-A-V-A-G-E," "Wife Beater Tank Top," and "Suck It, Cancer" to the inspirational "I'm Diane". Cast members include Christensen along with Sherry Cola (Good Trouble), Brooke Eyler, Naomi Murden (Walk of Shame, Super Single), Kyla Page Williams (Lincoln Center), and returning to the stage will be Adrienne Visnic (Bekah Brunstetter's Be A Good Little Widow).

LIFE IN BOOBS will run the first Saturday of every month starting on March 7th until June 2020 at 2:00pm at the Rockwell Table & Stage (1714 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90027).

For tickets visit: http://rockwell-la.com/event/life-in-boobs/all/.





