LGBTQ+ Documentary SPEAKING OUT To Have World Premiere At The Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival

The anticipated documentary "Speaking Out" directed by John Solis will make its World Premiere at the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival (LALIFF) on Saturday, June 1st, 2024, at 3:45pm PT, as a kick off to Pride Month.

The moving LGBTQ+ documentary, produced by BrightBulb Studio and Cabaldana Alchemy and presented by Impulse Group in association with AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), sheds a necessary light on the very often unspoken trauma experienced by men who have suffered from both mental abuse and physical violence.

"Speaking Out" delves into the sensitive traumatic topics within the LGBTQ+ community. The documentary seeks to heighten awareness about issues that are prevalent among gay and cisgender men alike, highlighting their commonality despite the frequent silence and shame surrounding them because of the stigmas tied to traditional notions of masculinity. Through heartfelt interviews and compelling narratives, "Speaking Out" is educating and destigmatizing discussions surrounding trauma and abuse suffered by men in general.

The feature film tells the stories of the trauma and abuse endured by three openly proud gay men, Jose, Charlie and Rigg, who underwent an emotional journey towards healing and becoming resilient, overcoming their past, to finally be able to speak out. The film confronts painful subjects that reflect stark realities. Throughout the documentary, mental health experts provide insights into the emotional and mental challenges faced by the men. They steer the conversation towards optimism, offering resources, education and instilling hope in the audience by demonstrating that trauma can be overcome through seeking help and speaking out.

Director John Solis says, "I created 'Speaking Out' from a vision of vulnerability and love with the ultimate hope that it can heal people from the inside out. As a Latino filmmaker, I'm honored and awestruck that 'Speaking Out' will premiere at LALIFF, giving us the opportunity to begin our journey of sharing this important message of healing with the world."

Jose Ramos, who founded Impulse Group in 2009 and is now the National Director of Sales at AHF, is one of the brave men that shares the story of his experience and his journey towards recovery from physical violence. As part of the producing team as well, he comments, "As a team predominantly composed of Latinos, being selected to showcase our work at LALIFF holds deep significance for us. It represents not only a validation of our creative endeavors but also an affirmation of the importance of representation in the film industry."

The premiere of "Speaking Out" at LALIFF not only marks a significant moment for the film but also serves as the official kick-off to Pride Month, highlighting the importance of LGBTQ+ representation and storytelling. It also showcases the power of storytelling to drive social impact and promote inclusivity. Attendees can expect an emotional and thought-provoking experience that celebrates LGBTQ+ identities and voices. Following the screening, there will be a 30-minute Q&A session with the producers and cast, providing attendees with an opportunity to engage directly with the creative minds behind the documentary.

"I believe 'Speaking Out' serves as both a mirror and a megaphone for the LGBTQ community, especially for gay men who have endured trauma and sexual assault. In a world where stigma still looms large, 'Speaking Out' stands as a beacon of hope, reminding every gay man that their voice matters, their pain is valid, and they are not alone in their journey towards healing and resilience." shares Co-Executive Producer Miguel Angel Caballero

Following its World Premiere at LALIFF, "Speaking Out" aims to continue its mission to inspire and empower individuals around the globe, and through film festivals and future distribution, continue its journey, reaching audiences worldwide and advocating for people to speak out and seek help.

For more information about "Speaking Out" and its World Premiere at LALIFF, please visit: https://speakingoutthemovie.com/.

