LACLA to Present Screening Of The Mexican Classic Film EN ESTE PUEBLO NO HAY LADRONES

The 2024 Cine Clásico series presented by the Latin American Cinemateca of Los Angeles (LACLA) kicks off with a screening of the classic Mexican film En este pueblo no hay ladrones (There Are No Thieves in This Village) on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

The Japanese American National Museum- Democracy Center is located at 100 N. Central Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012. The program will take place from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. Tickets can be purchased online at https://cineclasico.eventbrite.com/ or at the box office.

There will also be a brief conversation with Alejandra Espasande, media archivist, Public Programs, film researcher and essayist, former film curator at UCLA, and Coordinator of Preservation and Foundation Programs at the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences after the screening

Based on a short story by Gabriel Garcia Marquez, En este pueblo no hay ladrones tells the misadventure of Dámaso, who steals billiard balls from the small-town pool hall of Ubaldo. The film was made by Alberto Isaac as an entry in the Experimental Cinema Contest, sponsored by the STPC union, and won second prize. Isaac also received a Diosa de Plata award in 1966 as Best New Director for his debut film.

En este pueblo no hay ladrones features roles by a stellar cast of film and literature greats: Luis Buñuel, Arturo Ripstein, Alfonso Arau, José Luis Cuevas, writer and screenwriter Juan Rulfo, cartoonists Ernesto García Cabral and Abel Quezada, film critic Emilio García Riera, surrealist painter and novelist Leonora Carrington, and Gabriel García Márquez.

The program is curated by Guido Segal, screenwriter, LACLA Program Manager, film professor and programmer. Segal has worked in multiple films and TV shows in his native Argentina, Spain, Finland, Austria and the US, where he currently resides. He was selected as a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival in 2014 and has worked for Disney, Telemundo, Anonymous Content, among others. He teaches Screenwriting at UCLA and is a collaborator with the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival and the Film Noir Foundation.

This program is made possible with funds from the Los Angeles County Arts Commission, the Diaz-Martinez Family Foundation, and the many contributors to LACLA's programs.

