L.A. Theatre Works Releases Audio Recording of Herbert Sigüenza's A WEEKEND WITH PABLO PICASSO

L.A. Theatre Works is releasing a state-of-the-art audio theater recording of A Weekend with Pablo Picasso to coincide with the April 26 anniversary of the 1937 bombing of Guernica, the inspiration for what is perhaps Picasso's most famous painting. Written and performed by Herbert Sigüenza, best known for his acting work with performance troupe Culture Clash, this one-man tour-de-force based on Picasso's writings is directed for audio by Rosalind Ayres.



A Weekend with Pablo Picasso invites the listening audience into Picasso's private studio for an intimate and revealing weekend as he prepares to deliver six new works to a buyer on Monday morning.



"When L.A. Theatre Works first approached me about recording it, we wondered how we were going to translate the play to audio because it's such a visual piece," says Sigüenza. "But now that I've heard it, it's beautiful, it's just so beautiful. They did a great job with the audio and the Foley, and the philosophy of Picasso is so profound that you don't need to see what he's painting, you just have to hear what he's talking about."



The recording of A Weekend with Pablo Picasso is now available for purchase for $20 at https://latw.org/digital-season. Purchase of the recording includes access to a Zoom interview with writer/performer Sigüenza.



The world's leading producer of audio theater, L.A. Theatre Works stands apart in its approach to making great theater widely accessible and affordable, bringing plays into homes and classrooms of millions of theater lovers, teachers and students each year. LATW's syndicated radio theater series broadcasts weekly on public radio stations across the U.S. and daily in China on the Radio Beijing Network. The L.A. Theatre Works catalog of over 500 recorded plays is the largest archive of its kind in the world. According to AudioFile magazine, "L.A. Theatre Works sets the gold standard for fine audio theater recordings." The Philadelphia Inquirer calls L.A. Theatre Works "a national theatrical treasure."



Subscribe to L.A. Theatre Works' entire 9-play, 2020-21 Digital Season for $150, and receive additional bonus features throughout the season, including a special video conversation with L.A. Theatre Works founding members Edward Asner, Richard Dreyfuss, Hector Elizondo, Stacy Keach, Marsha Mason and JoBeth Williams.