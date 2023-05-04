L.A. Theatre Works Presents World Premiere Audio Theater Adaptation Of THE GREAT GATSBY

L.A. Theatre Works brings the roaring twenties to vivid life with the world premiere of an original, commissioned audio theater adaptation of The Great Gatsby, adapted by LATW senior producer Anna Lyse Erikson from the classic novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald and directed by Rosalind Ayres. Each of four performances will be recorded live in front of an audience for future radio broadcast, digital download and online streaming. Performances take place May 19 through May 21 at the James Bridges Theater, located on the campus of UCLA in West Los Angeles.



Set in New York during the Jazz Age (a term popularized by Fitzgerald himself, and for which he is often credited with coining), this new take on what has become an American classic tells the tragic tale of self-made millionaire Jay Gatsby. Consumed with desire for his former lover, Daisy Buchanan, Gatsby draws new neighbor Nick Carraway into his desperate pursuit to win her back - and into their world of lavish wealth, wild parties and free-flowing liquor.



L.A. Theatre Works stands apart in its approach to making great theater widely accessible and affordable, bringing plays into homes and classrooms of millions of theater lovers, teachers and students each year. The company's syndicated audio theater series broadcasts weekly on public radio stations across the U.S. (locally, in Southern California, on KPFK 90.7 FM); can be downloaded as a podcast via iTunes, NPR One, or wherever you get your podcasts; and can be streamed on demand at latw.org. The L.A. Theatre Works catalog of over 600 recorded plays is the largest archive of its kind in the world. Audiofile magazine calls L.A. Theatre Works productions "the gold standard for fine audio theater recordings."



Performances of The Great Gatsby take place on Friday, May 19 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, May 20 at 3 p.m.; Saturday, May 20 at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, May 21 at 4 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $65.



The James Bridges Theater is located in the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television at 235 Charles E. Young Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90095.



For more information and to purchase tickets, call (310) 827-0889 or go to latw.org.