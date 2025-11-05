LA Phil to Present Upcoming Neighborhood Concerts in Downey, Hacienda Heights, Inglewood and Sylmar

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The LA Phil will present the return of its beloved Neighborhood Concerts this December, presenting four evenings of classical music that celebrate tradition and innovation in collaboration with community venues in Downey, Hacienda Heights, Inglewood and Sylmar.

These free concerts will be held at the Downey Theater on Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 7 p.m.; Los Angeles Mission College on Friday, December 5, 2025 at 7 p.m.; the Hacienda Heights Community Center on Saturday, December 6, 2025 at 7 p.m.; and at the Judith and Thomas L. Beckmen YOLA Center on Sunday, December 7, 2025 at 7 p.m.

On December 4 in Downey and December 7 in Inglewood, 2025-26 Dudamel Fellow Miguel Sepulveda will lead the Los Angeles Philharmonic in a program that features the world premiere of Superbloom by Noah Godard, holder of the LA Phil’s 2024/2025 Steven Stucky Composer Fellow Chair. The concert will open with a set by LA-based mariachi singer Lupita Infante.

The December 5 Sylmar and December 6 Hacienda Heights programs will feature members of the LA Phil presenting a chamber program with works by Jessie Montgomery, Poulenc and Mozart.