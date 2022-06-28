LA Phil to Present A Summer of Film at the Hollywood Bowl and The Ford Featuring Sing-a-Long SOUND OF MUSIC & More

LA Phil will present a summer of film at the Hollywood Bowl and The Ford, featuring Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 In Concert, Back to the Future with the LA Phil, and more!

HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS PART 1 IN CONCERT

HOLLYWOOD BOWL, THURSDAY, JUNE 30 AT 8:00PM

The end begins. Part one of the epic finale Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ is here! CineConcerts invites audiences back to witness the beginning of Harry's most important battle yet, with the full film accompanied by the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Harry, Ron and Hermione set out to track down the secret to Voldemort's power!

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Sarah Hicks, conductor

CSUF University Singers

Robert Istad, conductor



WEST SIDE STORY (2021) IN CONCERT

HOLLYWOOD BOWL, TUESDAY & THURSDAY, JULY 12 & 14 AT 8:00PM

Directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award® winner Tony Kushner, West Side Story tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. Gustavo Dudamel-who conducted Leonard Bernstein's score for the 2021 adaptation-leads the LA Phil in a performance of the beloved musical by Arthur Laurents, Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim and Jerome Robbins-while the film is projected on the Bowl's big screen.

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor



OUTFEST UNDER THE STARS

THE FORD, Thursday-Saturday, JULY 21-23 AT 8:00PM

Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival has been empowering Queer storytellers and artists since 1982. Enjoy a quintessential LA experience with three nights of films and programs under the stars at The Ford in Hollywood for Outfest Under the Stars, which combines screenings with live, on-stage performances. These screenings include the world premiere of Kit Williamson's (of the Emmy-winning EastSiders) new series Unconventional, about queer siblings in Palm Springs attempting to form a new kind of family. The series cast includes Kit Williamson himself, Aubrey Peeples, James Bland, Briana Venskus, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson, Constantine Rousouli, and Jenna Ushkowitz, with appearances from Kathy Griffin, Willam Belli, Laith Ashley, and Beau Bridges; God Save the Queens, starring RuPaul's Drag Race superstars Alaska Thunderfuck, Laganja Estranja, and Kelly Mantle, alongside Jordan M Green as a quartet of drag queens whose personal issues land them all in the same group therapy (all four leads will be onstage for a pre-show drag performance at The Ford); and I Have to Laugh: Comedy Night at The Ford, that will begin with a live stand-up showcase featuring the cast of Outfest Los Angeles ' 22 selection Queer Riot, headlined by Margaret Cho, and featuring River Butcher, Brad Loekle, Akeem Woods, and Daniel Webb, and be followed by a collection of some of the funniest short films in this year's lineup.



BACK TO THE FUTURE WITH THE LA PHIL

HOLLYWOOD BOWL, FRIDAY-SATURDAY, AUGUST 5-6 AT 8:00PM

Back to the Future is a 1.21-gigawatt blockbuster that stamped an enduring imprint on pop culture. In this time-traveling coming-of-age story, Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) suddenly finds himself transported back to 1955, where he struggles to change the destiny of his parents, rescue an eccentric friend, and solve an alternative-plutonium crisis-all while trying to ensure he has a future to get back to. Now, fans old and new can experience the thrill of Back to the Future on the Bowl's big screen with the LA Phil performing Alan Silvestri's score live to picture.

Los Angeles Philharmonic

David Newman, conductor

AMADEUS LIVE IN CONCERT

HOLLYWOOD BOWL, TUESDAY, AUGUST 23 AT 8:00PM

Experience Miloš Forman's multi-Academy Award®-winning phenomenon Amadeus (1984) while the Los Angeles Philharmonic performs live to picture the score made up of many of Mozart's most celebrated works.

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Sarah Hicks, conductor

Joanne Pearce Martin, piano

Pacific Chorale

Robert Istad, Artistic Director



BLACK MOVIE SOUNDTRACK IV

HOLLYWOOD BOWL, WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24 AT 8:00PM

The history of music in Black film is so rich, it demands a fourth tribute at the Hollywood Bowl. Following the first three wildly popular installations in 2014, 2016 and 2019, Black Movie Soundtrack returns for another evening of music, movies, and more! Grammy-winning musical director Marcus Miller returns to run the show, and comedian Craig Robinson will reprise his role as host.

Marcus Miller, musical director

Craig Robinson, host

Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

Thomas Wilkins, conductor



MAESTRO OF THE MOVIES

Celebrating John Williams at 90

HOLLYWOOD BOWL, FRIDAY-SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 2-4 AT 8:00PM

You know a John Williams score the moment you hear it-and if you're a fan of blockbusters, you've heard quite a few. Jaws, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Indiana Jones: He scored them all and so many more. On three nights at the Bowl, the LA Phil will perform some of his biggest movie hits, including selections performed with film clips. Join us as we celebrate the master of cinematic scores!

Los Angeles Philharmonic

John Williams, conductor

David Newman, conductor



LANG LANG PLAYS DISNEY

HOLLYWOOD BOWL, THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 AT 8:00PM

Go on a musical adventure with Lang Lang and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, performing some of the most beloved music from the world of animation. Featuring selections from Disney, Pixar, and others.

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Jahja Ling, conductor

Lang Lang, piano



SING-A-LONG SOUND OF MUSIC

HOLLYWOOD BOWL, SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 AT 7:30PM

6:00PM pre-show and costume contest

7:30PM film

Here are a few of our favorite things: The Bowl on a summer night, singing songs with friends old and new, and the Hollywood Hills coming alive with the sound of music! Join the von Trapps and fellow music fans for this Bowl tradition, and don a clever costume for the pre-show contest with hilarious host Melissa Peterman at our special screening of the Oscar®-winning film.

Melissa Peterman, host