LA Phil Will Perform Upcoming Neighborhood Concerts in South Gate and Lafayette Park

The LA Phil has announced the return of its beloved Neighborhood Concerts this September, bringing an evening of classical music that celebrates tradition and innovation in collaboration with community venues in Southeast Los Angeles and Lafayette Park. These free concerts will be held at the South Gate Municipal Auditorium on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at 7 p.m., and at Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA) on Friday, September 27, 2024, at 7 p.m.

The LA Phil's Assistant Conductor Rodolfo Barráez will lead the Los Angeles Philharmonic, joined by violin soloist and current Colburn student Ray Ushikubo, in an exciting program that opens with chamber music and then moves into dance music from around the world.

"It's exciting to welcome back the LA Phil's Neighborhood Concerts Program to Southeast LA. These concerts are not just performances; they are opportunities to bring people together and enrich our neighborhoods with the transformative power of music. Thank you, LA Phil, for helping us celebrate the resilience and vibrancy of our communities through the arts," said Speaker Emeritus Anthony Rendon.

Supervisor Hilda Solis shared, “As we bring the Los Angeles Philharmonic into the heart of our neighborhoods, we're celebrating our community's rich cultural fabric. I'm proud to support initiatives like this that uplift our residents and provide meaningful arts experiences for everyone, regardless of their zip code.”

“Free concerts like this not only enhance quality of life but eliminate an important barrier to vital cultural experiences,” said Supervisor Holly Mitchell. “Many Angelenos look forward to these opportunities to come together and share in the joys of the performing arts.”

Program

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Rodolfo Barráez, conductor

Ray Ushikubo, violin

DEBUSSY (arr. Fabrice Pierre) Danse sacrée et danse profane

Bing Wang, violin

Akiko Tarumoto, violin

Jenni Seo, viola

Robert deMaine, cello

David Allen Moore, bass

Emmanuel Ceysson, harp

STILL Danzas de Panama

Tianyun Jia, violin

Michelle Tseng, violin

Michael Larco, viola

Gloria Lum, cello

Jory Herman, bass

BARTOK Romanian Folk Dances

PIAZZOLLA Muerte del Angel

PIAZZOLLA “Summer” and “Spring” from Four Seasons of Buenos Aires

BARBER Adagio for Strings

ROMERO Fuga con Pajarillo

These concerts are free to attend, and while tickets are not required, early arrival is recommended to secure seating. The LA Phil remains committed to expanding access to the arts and fostering community connections through music.

Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at 7 p.m. at South Gate Municipal Auditorium

4900 Southern Avenue South Gate, Los Angeles, CA 90280

Friday, September 27, 2024, at 7 p.m. at Heart of Los Angeles

2701 Wilshire Blvd., Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90057

Comments

