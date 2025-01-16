LA Phil Aids Wildfire Recovery Efforts in California

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The LA Phil has established the Los Angeles Music Fund to provide financial assistance to members of the local music community affected by the wildfires, including performing arts staff at The Music Center and other venues across Los Angeles County. Donations to the fund aim to help those who have lost their homes during this crisis. Contributions can be made in set amounts or customized to meet donor preferences.

Additionally, the LA Phil encourages support for the Los Angeles County Parks Foundation’s Care Camps, which serve children and teens displaced by the Eaton Fire. The camps include participation from Youth Orchestra Los Angeles (YOLA) teaching artists and LA Phil musicians, who provide educational and creative activities for attendees.

The organization also highlights the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Recovery Fund, which distributes grants to affected communities for essential recovery services.

The LA Phil is partnering with the Social Justice Learning Institute (SJLI) and LA County Parks Care Camps to collect essential supplies for wildfire victims. Items being collected include gift cards, phone chargers, toiletries, non-perishable food, and new toys for children. Collection points have been set up at three locations:

Beckmen YOLA Center : Inglewood, CA (Jan 15–17, 10am–4pm)

: Inglewood, CA (Jan 15–17, 10am–4pm) Hollywood Bowl : Los Angeles, CA (Jan 16–17, 10am–4pm)

: Los Angeles, CA (Jan 16–17, 10am–4pm) Walt Disney Concert Hall: Los Angeles, CA (Jan 16, 6pm–8pm; Jan 17, 9am–11am)

In addition to these initiatives, the LA Phil is collaborating with the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation and the Social Justice Learning Institute to enhance relief services. These partnerships aim to address immediate needs and provide long-term support for impacted communities.

Due to the wildfires and related safety concerns, several LA Phil concerts have been canceled or postponed. Affected performances include:

Igor Levit (Jan 8, postponed)

Schumann & Brahms (Jan 9, 11, 12, canceled)

Cody Fry with Orchestra (Jan 10, postponed)

Benavides’ Neruda Songs (Jan 14, canceled)

The LA Phil expresses gratitude to the firefighters and first responders who have worked tirelessly to protect lives and properties, including the Hollywood Bowl, which narrowly avoided damage from the Sunset Fire.

For more information on these initiatives, click here.

