LA Opera And Marquee TV Launch Partnership With the Global Debut Of Bologne's THE ANONYMOUS LOVER

LA Opera, in an exclusive partnership with Marquee TV, is adding a rare performance of Joseph Bologne's The Anonymous Lover to Marquee TV's catalogue, with more digital offerings to come in the future. The critically acclaimed production will be available to stream starting on March 27.

Christopher Koelsch, LA Opera's Sebastian Paul and Marybelle Musco President and CEO, said of the partnership, "This presentation of The Anonymous Lover gives us many reasons for celebration. An unjustly neglected piece long overdue for a return to the opera stage, the opera reminds us that artists of color have created, performed and worked in the field of classical music for centuries, too often facing insurmountable odds. I'm thrilled to partner for the first time with Marquee TV to share this remarkable work to a wide audience and help bring it back to its rightful place in the repertoire."

"We couldn't have picked a timelier production with which to launch our partnership with LA Opera," said Kathleya Afanador, co-founder of Marquee TV and Head of Content. "The Anonymous Lover is so representative of forgotten stories and erased voices that, when recovered, deserve a wide-reaching audience. We're so pleased to welcome LA Opera onto the Marquee TV platform and to showcase this production."

Conducted by James Conlon, LA Opera's Richard Seaver Music Director, and directed by Bruce Lemon, Jr., the comic romance was filmed at the Colburn School's Zipper Hall in a socially distanced stage setting that blends both modern film and traditional opera staging. The performance features singers from the company's Domingo-Colburn-Stein Young Artist Program, led by tenor Robert Stahley in the title role and soprano Tiffany Townsend as Léontine.

Learn more about the opera at LAOpera.org/Lover.

The Anonymous Lover can be streamed on Marquee TV through their website, app, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and other platforms. For more information on Marquee TV, visit MarqueeTV.com.